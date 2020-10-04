Most Wanted Fugitives for October 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jose Soria
- Age: 36
- 5’7″, 170 pounds
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $100,000
Anthony Owens
- Age: 45
- 5’10”, 180 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction IAT
- Bond: $50,000
James Perez
- Age: 38
- 5’7″, 180 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction
- Bond: $30,000
Johnny Vargas
- Age: 26
- 5’10”, 145 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle
- Bond: $10,000
Francisco Hernandez
- Age: 32
- 5’6″, 166 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $6,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Isabel Jimenez
- Age: 40
- 5’9″, 171 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1>4G<200G, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G
- Bond: $100,000
Jon Shirley
- Age: 59
- 5’10”, 187 pounds
- Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Jaime Aranda
- Age: 44
- 5’10”, 240 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
- Bond: $75,000
Francisco Medina Salais
- Age: 35
- 5’9″, 140 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
- Bond: N/A
David Aguilar III
- Age: 41
- 5’11”, 173 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order 2+ times within 12 months
- Bond: $20,000