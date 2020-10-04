Most Wanted Fugitives for October 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jose Soria

Age: 36

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $100,000

Anthony Owens

Age: 45

5’10”, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction IAT

Bond: $50,000

James Perez

Age: 38

5’7″, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction

Bond: $30,000

Johnny Vargas

Age: 26

5’10”, 145 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle

Bond: $10,000

Francisco Hernandez

Age: 32

5’6″, 166 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $6,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Isabel Jimenez

Age: 40

5’9″, 171 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1>4G<200G, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G

Bond: $100,000

Jon Shirley

Age: 59

5’10”, 187 pounds

Grey Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Jaime Aranda

Age: 44

5’10”, 240 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Bond: $75,000

Francisco Medina Salais

Age: 35

5’9″, 140 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Bond: N/A

David Aguilar III