Most Wanted Fugitives for October 4

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jose Soria

  • Age: 36
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $100,000

Anthony Owens

  • Age: 45
  • 5’10”, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction IAT
  • Bond: $50,000

James Perez

  • Age: 38
  • 5’7″, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $30,000

Johnny Vargas

  • Age: 26
  • 5’10”, 145 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle
  • Bond: $10,000

Francisco Hernandez

  • Age: 32
  • 5’6″, 166 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $6,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Isabel Jimenez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’9″, 171 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1>4G<200G, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G
  • Bond: $100,000

Jon Shirley

  • Age: 59
  • 5’10”, 187 pounds
  • Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Jaime Aranda

  • Age: 44
  • 5’10”, 240 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
  • Bond: $75,000

Francisco Medina Salais

  • Age: 35
  • 5’9″, 140 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
  • Bond: N/A

David Aguilar III

  • Age: 41
  • 5’11”, 173 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order 2+ times within 12 months
  • Bond: $20,000

