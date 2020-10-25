Most Wanted Fugitives for October 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Johnny Samaniego

Age: 31

6’00”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Accident Involving Death

Bond: $100,000

Jose Soria

Age: 36

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $100,000

Reynel Monroy Sanchez

Age: 39

5’8″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Bond: $20,000

Joshua Montgomery

Age: 24

5’6″, 195 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $5,000

Rene Soto

Age: 35

5’9″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $1,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Christopher Padilla

Age: 35

5’11”, 230 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction

Bond: N/A

Oscar Sanchez

Age: 35

5’9″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person

Bond: $10,000

Megan Saenz

Age: 38

5’4″, 175 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: $40,000

Robert Weatherly

Age: 32

5’6″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Manuel Moreno