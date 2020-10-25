Most Wanted Fugitives for October 25

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Johnny Samaniego

  • Age: 31
  • 6’00”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Accident Involving Death
  • Bond: $100,000

Jose Soria

  • Age: 36
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $100,000

Reynel Monroy Sanchez

  • Age: 39
  • 5’8″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
  • Bond: $20,000

Joshua Montgomery

  • Age: 24
  • 5’6″, 195 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $5,000

Rene Soto

  • Age: 35
  • 5’9″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Criminal Trespass
  • Bond: $1,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Christopher Padilla

  • Age: 35
  • 5’11”, 230 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
  • Bond: N/A

Oscar Sanchez

  • Age: 35
  • 5’9″, 170 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person
  • Bond: $10,000

Megan Saenz

  • Age: 38
  • 5’4″, 175 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $40,000

Robert Weatherly

  • Age: 32
  • 5’6″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Manuel Moreno

  • Age: 49
  • 6’0″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1>=1G<4G
  • Bond: $50,000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso patients may voluntarily be flown to other Texas hospitals as local hospitals deal with increase of COVID patients

Austin hospital system sends 40 healthcare workers to El Paso

UTEP falls to Charlotte 38-28

EPISD Board calls special meeting to discuss Cabrera’s involvement in lawsuit

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime