Most Wanted Fugitives for October 25

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Johnny Samaniego
- Age: 31
- 6’00”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Accident Involving Death
- Bond: $100,000
Jose Soria
- Age: 36
- 5’7″, 170 pounds
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $100,000
Reynel Monroy Sanchez
- Age: 39
- 5’8″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Bond: $20,000
Joshua Montgomery
- Age: 24
- 5’6″, 195 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $5,000
Rene Soto
- Age: 35
- 5’9″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Criminal Trespass
- Bond: $1,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Christopher Padilla
- Age: 35
- 5’11”, 230 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: N/A
Oscar Sanchez
- Age: 35
- 5’9″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person
- Bond: $10,000
Megan Saenz
- Age: 38
- 5’4″, 175 pounds
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $40,000
Robert Weatherly
- Age: 32
- 5’6″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Manuel Moreno
- Age: 49
- 6’0″, 170 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1>=1G<4G
- Bond: $50,000