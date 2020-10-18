Most Wanted Fugitives for October 18

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jose Soria

  • Age: 36
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $100,000

Diana Navarro

  • Age: 35
  • 5’4″, 170 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: $25,000

Reynel Monroy Sanchez

  • Age: 39
  • 5’8″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
  • Bond: $20,000

Francisco Hernandez

  • Age: 32
  • 5;6:, 166 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member
  • Bond: $6,000

Michelle Amezuita Guzman

  • Age: 34
  • 5’3″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions
  • Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Abel Lorence Montoya Jr.

  • Age: 61
  • 5’8″, 163 ounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact
  • Bond: $20,000

William Castillo

  • Age: 33
  • 5’5″, 165 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Bond: $75,000

Isaac Cortez

  • Age: 39
  • 5’6″, 250 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Members Prev Conviction
  • Bond: $10,000

Hugo Anthony Cadena

  • Age: 23
  • 5’10”
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $50,000

