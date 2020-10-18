Most Wanted Fugitives for October 18

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jose Soria

Age: 36

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $100,000

Diana Navarro

Age: 35

5’4″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $25,000

Reynel Monroy Sanchez

Age: 39

5’8″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Bond: $20,000

Francisco Hernandez

Age: 32

5;6:, 166 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member

Bond: $6,000

Michelle Amezuita Guzman

Age: 34

5’3″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions

Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Abel Lorence Montoya Jr.

Age: 61

5’8″, 163 ounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact

Bond: $20,000

William Castillo

Age: 33

5’5″, 165 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sexual Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Bond: $75,000

Isaac Cortez

Age: 39

5’6″, 250 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Members Prev Conviction

Bond: $10,000

Hugo Anthony Cadena

Age: 23

5’10”

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: $50,000

