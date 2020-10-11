Most Wanted Fugitives for October 11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jose Soria

Age: 36

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $100,000

Lorenzo Hernandez

Age: 41

6’00”, 175 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Deceptive Business Practice x5

Bond: $65,000

Anthony Owens

Age: 45

5’10”, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction IAT

Bond: $50,000

Diana Navarro

Age: 35

5’4″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $25,000

Michelle Amezuita Guzman

Age: 34

5’3″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions

Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

William Castillo

Age: 33

5’5″, 165 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Abuse of Child Continuous Victim Under 14, Aggravated Assault of Child

Bond: $100,000

Ivy Magana

Age: 29

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Intend to Commit Other Felony

Bond: $75,000

Raul Morales

Age: 37

6’2″, 240 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bi/Mental

Bond: $2,500

Denny Allende

Age: 29

5’7″, 262 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: $50,000

Christopher Padilla