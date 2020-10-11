Most Wanted Fugitives for October 11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jose Soria

  • Age: 36
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $100,000

Lorenzo Hernandez

  • Age: 41
  • 6’00”, 175 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Deceptive Business Practice x5
  • Bond: $65,000

Anthony Owens

  • Age: 45
  • 5’10”, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction IAT
  • Bond: $50,000

Diana Navarro

  • Age: 35
  • 5’4″, 170 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: $25,000

Michelle Amezuita Guzman

  • Age: 34
  • 5’3″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions
  • Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

William Castillo

  • Age: 33
  • 5’5″, 165 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Abuse of Child Continuous Victim Under 14, Aggravated Assault of Child
  • Bond: $100,000

Ivy Magana

  • Age: 29
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Intend to Commit Other Felony
  • Bond: $75,000

Raul Morales

  • Age: 37
  • 6’2″, 240 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bi/Mental
  • Bond: $2,500

Denny Allende

  • Age: 29
  • 5’7″, 262 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $50,000

Christopher Padilla

  • Age: 35
  • 5’11”, 230 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
  • Bond: N/A

