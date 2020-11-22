Most Wanted fugitives for November 22

Crime
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jose Ivan Soria

  • Age: 36
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $100,000

Reynel Monroy Sanchez

  • Age: 39
  • 5’8″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
  • Bond: $20,000

Raul Andrade

  • Age: 35
  • 5’6″, 175 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household w/Weapon x2
  • Bond: $20,000

Victor Manuel Monoya Jr.

  • Age: 50
  • 5’10”, 195 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Serious Bodily Injury/Mental
  • Bond: $15,000

Hector Ogas

  • Age: 31
  • 5’10”, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Antonio Gonzalez

  • Age: 50
  • 6’0″, 251 pounds
  • Black Hair, Grey Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More IAT
  • Bond: $20,500

Jose Carbajal

  • Age: 33
  • 5’10”, 185 pounds
  • Black Hair, Black Eyes
  • Wanted for: Delivery Marijuana =5 lbs>1/4 oz
  • Bond: N/A

Jose Orona

  • Age: 51
  • 5’9″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Peace Officer/Judge; Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $25,000

Julio Turango

  • Age: 41
  • 5’10”, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective order Assault/ Stalk AIT
  • Bond: N/A

Ernesto Garcia

  • Age: 30
  • 5’6″, 132 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 3 counts Sexual Assault Child/Indecency w/a Child Exposes
  • Bond: $130,000

