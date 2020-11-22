Most Wanted fugitives for November 22

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jose Ivan Soria

Age: 36

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $100,000

Reynel Monroy Sanchez

Age: 39

5’8″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Bond: $20,000

Raul Andrade

Age: 35

5’6″, 175 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household w/Weapon x2

Bond: $20,000

Victor Manuel Monoya Jr.

Age: 50

5’10”, 195 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Serious Bodily Injury/Mental

Bond: $15,000

Hector Ogas

Age: 31

5’10”, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Antonio Gonzalez

Age: 50

6’0″, 251 pounds

Black Hair, Grey Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More IAT

Bond: $20,500

Jose Carbajal

Age: 33

5’10”, 185 pounds

Black Hair, Black Eyes

Wanted for: Delivery Marijuana =5 lbs>1/4 oz

Bond: N/A

Jose Orona

Age: 51

5’9″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Peace Officer/Judge; Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury

Bond: $25,000

Julio Turango

Age: 41

5’10”, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective order Assault/ Stalk AIT

Bond: N/A

Ernesto Garcia