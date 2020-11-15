Most Wanted fugitives for November 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Javier Guardado

Age 25

6’00”, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Online Solicitation of a Minor under 14

Bond: $50,000

Nahul Ledesma

Age; 17

5’10”, 182 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2>=4G<400G

Bond: $25,000

Raul Andrade

Age: 35

5’6″, 175 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon x2

Bond: $20,000

Javier DeLeon

Age: 26

5’8″, 165 pounds

Black hair/tattoo, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $2,500

Francisco Macias

Age: 41

5’8″, 215 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $2,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Fidel Mata

Age: 56

6’0″, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Grey Eyes

Wanted for: 4 counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, 2 counts Intoxication Assault w/ Vehicle Serious Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle

Bond: $215,000

Daniela Vasquez

Age: 27

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: $60,000

Armando Sosa

Age; 37

5’6″, 208 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Robert Escamilla