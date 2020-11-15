Most Wanted fugitives for November 15

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Javier Guardado

  • Age 25
  • 6’00”, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Online Solicitation of a Minor under 14
  • Bond: $50,000

Nahul Ledesma

  • Age; 17
  • 5’10”, 182 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2>=4G<400G
  • Bond: $25,000

Raul Andrade

  • Age: 35
  • 5’6″, 175 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon x2
  • Bond: $20,000

Javier DeLeon

  • Age: 26
  • 5’8″, 165 pounds
  • Black hair/tattoo, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $2,500

Francisco Macias

  • Age: 41
  • 5’8″, 215 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $2,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Fidel Mata

  • Age: 56
  • 6’0″, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Grey Eyes
  • Wanted for: 4 counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, 2 counts Intoxication Assault w/ Vehicle Serious Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle
  • Bond: $215,000

Daniela Vasquez

  • Age: 27
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $60,000

Armando Sosa

  • Age; 37
  • 5’6″, 208 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Robert Escamilla

  • Age: 46
  • 5’9″, 220 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Peace Officer/Judge
  • Bond: $25,000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

State of Texas: COVID Surge Strains Health Care Workers

State of Texas: Digital Divide

State of Texas: Revisiting Education Reform

State of Texas: Pot for Profit

Traveling respiratory therapist responds to viral video about El Paso hospitals

Dog and truck thief sought by EPPD

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime