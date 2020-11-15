Most Wanted fugitives for November 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Javier Guardado
- Age 25
- 6’00”, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Online Solicitation of a Minor under 14
- Bond: $50,000
Nahul Ledesma
- Age; 17
- 5’10”, 182 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2>=4G<400G
- Bond: $25,000
Raul Andrade
- Age: 35
- 5’6″, 175 pounds
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon x2
- Bond: $20,000
Javier DeLeon
- Age: 26
- 5’8″, 165 pounds
- Black hair/tattoo, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $2,500
Francisco Macias
- Age: 41
- 5’8″, 215 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $2,500
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Fidel Mata
- Age: 56
- 6’0″, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Grey Eyes
- Wanted for: 4 counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, 2 counts Intoxication Assault w/ Vehicle Serious Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle
- Bond: $215,000
Daniela Vasquez
- Age: 27
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $60,000
Armando Sosa
- Age; 37
- 5’6″, 208 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Robert Escamilla
- Age: 46
- 5’9″, 220 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Peace Officer/Judge
- Bond: $25,000