Most Wanted Fugitives for May 31

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Steven Louis Mauro
- Age: 26
- 5’8″, 175 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $10,000
Ricardo Ponce
- Age: 37
- 5’2″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $2,500
Erik Ramirez
- Age: 41
- 5’10”, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Evading Arrest or Detention
- Bond: $5,000
Fredrick Herrera Lujan
- Age: 58
- 5’10”, 198 pounds
- Partially White Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $25,000
Alberto Hernandez
- Age: 37
- 6’2″, 225 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $10,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Albert Pallares
- Age: 52
- 5’8″, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
- Bond: $120,000
Dustin Saldana
- Age: 22
- 6’2″, 247 pounds
- Black Hair, Hazel Eyes
- Wanted for: Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon
- Bond: $120,000
Sadid Amir Muhammad
- Age: 39
- 5’9″, 220 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 Counts of Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: N/A
Jessie Hobbs
- Age: 30
- 6’0″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 counts of Possession Controlled Substance PG 1<1G
- Bond: $41,000
Saul Flores
- Age; 40
- 5’9″, 163 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Kidnapping Facilitate, Assault/Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $141,000