Most Wanted Fugitives for May 31

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Steven Louis Mauro

Age: 26

5’8″, 175 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $10,000

Ricardo Ponce

Age: 37

5’2″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $2,500

Erik Ramirez

Age: 41

5’10”, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Evading Arrest or Detention

Bond: $5,000

Fredrick Herrera Lujan

Age: 58

5’10”, 198 pounds

Partially White Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction

Bond: $25,000

Alberto Hernandez

Age: 37

6’2″, 225 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Albert Pallares

Age: 52

5’8″, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Bond: $120,000

Dustin Saldana

Age: 22

6’2″, 247 pounds

Black Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon

Bond: $120,000

Sadid Amir Muhammad

Age: 39

5’9″, 220 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 Counts of Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: N/A

Jessie Hobbs

Age: 30

6’0″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 counts of Possession Controlled Substance PG 1<1G

Bond: $41,000

Saul Flores