Most Wanted Fugitives for May 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Daniel Espinoza

Age: 37

5’9″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Bond: $75,000

Griselda Cervantes

Age: 20

5’2″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $40,000

Geronimo Lom

Age: 21

5’9″, 140 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $7,500

Victor Hernandez

Age: 19

5’9″, 110 pounds

Brown Hair, Brow Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicle

Bond: $2,500

David Anthony Martinez

Age: 49

5’7″, 145 pounds

Brown/Bald Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Christobal Garcia Solis

Age: 22

5’8″, 150 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 >=400g

Bond: $100,000

Angel Thomas

Age: 23

5’9″, 175 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Marijuana <=5lbs>4oz and Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 2 or 2A >=1G < 4G

Bond: N/A

Joshua Sanchez

Age: 23

5’8″, 135 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/intent Bodily Injury and Assault Family/Household Member Previous Conviction

Bond: N/A

Alexis Ramirez

Age: 20

5’2″, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: N/A

Jeffrey Chandler