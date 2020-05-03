Most Wanted Fugitives for May 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Daniel Espinoza
- Age: 37
- 5’9″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery
- Bond: $75,000
Griselda Cervantes
- Age: 20
- 5’2″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $40,000
Geronimo Lom
- Age: 21
- 5’9″, 140 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $7,500
Victor Hernandez
- Age: 19
- 5’9″, 110 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brow Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicle
- Bond: $2,500
David Anthony Martinez
- Age: 49
- 5’7″, 145 pounds
- Brown/Bald Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $5,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Christobal Garcia Solis
- Age: 22
- 5’8″, 150 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1 >=400g
- Bond: $100,000
Angel Thomas
- Age: 23
- 5’9″, 175 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Marijuana <=5lbs>4oz and Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 2 or 2A >=1G < 4G
- Bond: N/A
Joshua Sanchez
- Age: 23
- 5’8″, 135 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/intent Bodily Injury and Assault Family/Household Member Previous Conviction
- Bond: N/A
Alexis Ramirez
- Age: 20
- 5’2″, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: N/A
Jeffrey Chandler
- Age: 37
- 5’10”, 168 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Failure to Comply Sex Offender Duty to Register for Life
- Bond: $10,000