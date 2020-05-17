Most Wanted Fugitives for May 17

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Juan Gonzalez Jr.

  • Age: 23
  • 6’1″, 280 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750
  • Bond: $1,000

Angel Duran

  • Age: 35
  • 5’10”, 200 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 w/More Previous Convictions
  • Bond: $2,500

Marco Antonio Hernandez

  • Age: 23
  • 5’4″, 180 ounds
  • Black/Bald Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500 x2
  • Bond: $3,000

Lorenzo Hernandez

  • Age: 41
  • 6′, 175 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Deceptive Business Practice x5
  • Bond: $65,000

Issac Martinez

  • Age: 20
  • 5’10”, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Burglary of Building
  • Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Ivan Romo

  • Age: 24
  • 5’10”, 165 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: N/A

Luis Garcia

  • Age: 43
  • 5’5″, 142 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Failure to Comply w/ Sex Offenders Registration Life/Annually

Aldo Munoz

  • Age: 45
  • 5’3″, 182 pounds
  • Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household member w/ Previous Conviction
  • Bond: N/A

Isaac Humbyrd

  • Age: 29
  • 5’8″, 150 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery/Kidnapping
  • Bond: $50,000

