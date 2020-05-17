Most Wanted Fugitives for May 17

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Juan Gonzalez Jr.

Age: 23

6’1″, 280 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750

Bond: $1,000

Angel Duran

Age: 35

5’10”, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 w/More Previous Convictions

Bond: $2,500

Marco Antonio Hernandez

Age: 23

5’4″, 180 ounds

Black/Bald Hair, Brown Eyes

Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500 x2

Bond: $3,000

Lorenzo Hernandez

Age: 41

6′, 175 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Deceptive Business Practice x5

Bond: $65,000

Issac Martinez

Age: 20

5’10”, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Burglary of Building

Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Ivan Romo

Age: 24

5’10”, 165 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: N/A

Luis Garcia

Age: 43

5’5″, 142 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Failure to Comply w/ Sex Offenders Registration Life/Annually

Aldo Munoz

Age: 45

5’3″, 182 pounds

Grey Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household member w/ Previous Conviction

Bond: N/A

Isaac Humbyrd