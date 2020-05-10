Most Wanted Fugitives for May 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Lorenzo Hernandez

Age: 41

6’0″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Deceptive Business Practice x5

Bond: $65,000

Julian Acosta

Age: 17

5’4″, 120 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person

Bond: $5,000

Anel Giovana Covorrubias

Age: 28

5’8″, 120 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$100<$750 x2

Bond: $600

Marco Antonio Hernandez

Age: 23

5’4″, 180 pounds

Black/Bald Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500 x2

Bond: $3,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Carlos Rodriguez

Age: 29

5’10”, 240 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: N/A

Tyrome Williams

Age: 25

5’9″, 133 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Ruben Pacheco

Age: 35

5’9″, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/intent Bodily Injury

Bond: $101,000

Gregory Alford

Age: 36

5’7″, 240 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/prev Conviction

Bond: N/A

Hector Alonso Cuellar