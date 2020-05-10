Most Wanted Fugitives for May 10

1  of  3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Lorenzo Hernandez

  • Age: 41
  • 6’0″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Deceptive Business Practice x5
  • Bond: $65,000

Julian Acosta

  • Age: 17
  • 5’4″, 120 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person
  • Bond: $5,000

Anel Giovana Covorrubias

  • Age: 28
  • 5’8″, 120 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$100<$750 x2
  • Bond: $600

Marco Antonio Hernandez

  • Age: 23
  • 5’4″, 180 pounds
  • Black/Bald Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500 x2
  • Bond: $3,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Carlos Rodriguez

  • Age: 29
  • 5’10”, 240 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: N/A

Tyrome Williams

  • Age: 25
  • 5’9″, 133 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Ruben Pacheco

  • Age: 35
  • 5’9″, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/intent Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $101,000

Gregory Alford

  • Age: 36
  • 5’7″, 240 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/prev Conviction
  • Bond: N/A

Hector Alonso Cuellar

  • Age: 26
  • 5’7″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Black Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/prev Conviction
  • Bond: N/A

