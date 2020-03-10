Most Wanted Fugitives for March 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kevin Martin

Age: 26

5’7″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member (x2), Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath or Circulation

Bond: $10,000

Zachary Martin

Age: 19

5’6″, 185 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member

Bond: $2,500

Jacob Gonzalez

Age: 22

5’9″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon x2, Possession of Controlled Substance PG1>=4G<200G

Bond: $100,000

Victor Bernard Dennis

Age: 42

6’0″, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$200k

Bond: $100,000

Luis Alonso Islas

Age: 27

5’5″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jacob Flores

Age: 20

6’0″, 157 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft of Property >$750<$2,500

Bond: $45,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 39

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction

Bond: N/A

Gabriel Trejo

Age: 39

5’8″, 235 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Assault Family/Household Member w/ two within 12 months

Bond: $100,000

Arath Jauregui

Age: 20

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $2 million

Mauro Jesus Pena