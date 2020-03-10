Most Wanted Fugitives for March 9

Crime
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kevin Martin

  • Age: 26
  • 5’7″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member (x2), Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath or Circulation
  • Bond: $10,000

Zachary Martin

  • Age: 19
  • 5’6″, 185 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member
  • Bond: $2,500

Jacob Gonzalez

  • Age: 22
  • 5’9″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon x2, Possession of Controlled Substance PG1>=4G<200G
  • Bond: $100,000

Victor Bernard Dennis

  • Age: 42
  • 6’0″, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$200k
  • Bond: $100,000

Luis Alonso Islas

  • Age: 27
  • 5’5″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jacob Flores

  • Age: 20
  • 6’0″, 157 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft of Property >$750<$2,500
  • Bond: $45,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 39
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction
  • Bond: N/A

Gabriel Trejo

  • Age: 39
  • 5’8″, 235 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Assault Family/Household Member w/ two within 12 months
  • Bond: $100,000

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 20
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $2 million

Mauro Jesus Pena

  • Age: 32
  • 6’3″, 227 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1>=400G

