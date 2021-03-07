Most Wanted Fugitives for March 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Cutberto Barraza

Age: 24

5’10”, 165 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $75,000

Alan Hernandez

Age: 22

5’9″, 175 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # of Items 10<50, Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30k

Bond: $50,000

Andrew Elijah Moreno

Age: 21

5’9″, 135 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev. Conviction

Bond: $25,000

Juan Montes

Age: 37

5’7″, 185 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Evading Arrest Detention w/Previous Conviction, Possession Controlled Substance PG1 <1G

Bond: $8,000

Shon Roy Krueger

Age: 42

5’8″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750

Bond: $300

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $80,000

Gabriel Luna

Age: 27

6’0, 172 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conviction IAT

Bond: N/A

Johnny Pippen

Age: 33

5’11”, 196 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Previous Conviction

Bond: $20,000

Veronica Meeker Provencio

Age: 39

5’5″, 120 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury

Bond: $55,000

Bashawn Kameron Hall