Most Wanted Fugitives for March 7

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Cutberto Barraza

  • Age: 24
  • 5’10”, 165 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $75,000

Alan Hernandez

  • Age: 22
  • 5’9″, 175 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # of Items 10<50, Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30k
  • Bond: $50,000

Andrew Elijah Moreno

  • Age: 21
  • 5’9″, 135 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev. Conviction
  • Bond: $25,000

Juan Montes

  • Age: 37
  • 5’7″, 185 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Evading Arrest Detention w/Previous Conviction, Possession Controlled Substance PG1 <1G
  • Bond: $8,000

Shon Roy Krueger

  • Age: 42
  • 5’8″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750
  • Bond: $300

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $80,000

Gabriel Luna

  • Age: 27
  • 6’0, 172 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conviction IAT
  • Bond: N/A

Johnny Pippen

  • Age: 33
  • 5’11”, 196 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $20,000

Veronica Meeker Provencio

  • Age: 39
  • 5’5″, 120 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $55,000

Bashawn Kameron Hall

  • Age: 25
  • 5’10”, 165 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: N/A

