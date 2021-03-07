Most Wanted Fugitives for March 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Cutberto Barraza
- Age: 24
- 5’10”, 165 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $75,000
Alan Hernandez
- Age: 22
- 5’9″, 175 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # of Items 10<50, Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30k
- Bond: $50,000
Andrew Elijah Moreno
- Age: 21
- 5’9″, 135 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev. Conviction
- Bond: $25,000
Juan Montes
- Age: 37
- 5’7″, 185 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Evading Arrest Detention w/Previous Conviction, Possession Controlled Substance PG1 <1G
- Bond: $8,000
Shon Roy Krueger
- Age: 42
- 5’8″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750
- Bond: $300
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
Gabriel Luna
- Age: 27
- 6’0, 172 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conviction IAT
- Bond: N/A
Johnny Pippen
- Age: 33
- 5’11”, 196 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Previous Conviction
- Bond: $20,000
Veronica Meeker Provencio
- Age: 39
- 5’5″, 120 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury
- Bond: $55,000
Bashawn Kameron Hall
- Age: 25
- 5’10”, 165 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: N/A