Most Wanted Fugitives for March 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Martin Corralejo

  • Age: 32
  • 5’7″, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Criminal Trespass
  • Bond: $10,000

Daniel Wright

  • Age: 23
  • 5’7″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Cruelty Non-Livestock: Fail Prev/Abandon/Transport x5
  • Bond: $5,000

Carlos Najera

  • Age: 25
  • 5’5″, 120 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Harassment
  • Bond: $1,500

Luis Antonio Perez

  • Age: 31
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or more
  • Bond: n/a

Claudia Torres

  • Age: 29
  • 5’5″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
  • Bond: $7,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 20
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $2 million

Juan Pulido

  • Age: 37
  • 5’7″, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
  • Bond: $75,000

Raul Mora

  • Age: 23
  • 5’7″, 120 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: N/A

Mario Lopez

  • Age: 35
  • 6’1″, 145 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with/Intent Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $50,000

Francisco Cortez-Rivas

  • Age: 35
  • 5’6″, 175 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault on Peace Officer/Judge
  • Bond: $41,000

