Most Wanted Fugitives for March 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Martin Corralejo

Age: 32

5’7″, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $10,000

Daniel Wright

Age: 23

5’7″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Cruelty Non-Livestock: Fail Prev/Abandon/Transport x5

Bond: $5,000

Carlos Najera

Age: 25

5’5″, 120 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Harassment

Bond: $1,500

Luis Antonio Perez

Age: 31

5’10”, 190 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or more

Bond: n/a

Claudia Torres

Age: 29

5’5″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order

Bond: $7,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Arath Jauregui

Age: 20

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $2 million

Juan Pulido

Age: 37

5’7″, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Bond: $75,000

Raul Mora

Age: 23

5’7″, 120 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: N/A

Mario Lopez

Age: 35

6’1″, 145 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with/Intent Bodily Injury

Bond: $50,000

Francisco Cortez-Rivas