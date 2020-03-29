Most Wanted Fugitives for March 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Martin Corralejo
- Age: 32
- 5’7″, 180 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Criminal Trespass
- Bond: $10,000
Daniel Wright
- Age: 23
- 5’7″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Cruelty Non-Livestock: Fail Prev/Abandon/Transport x5
- Bond: $5,000
Carlos Najera
- Age: 25
- 5’5″, 120 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Harassment
- Bond: $1,500
Luis Antonio Perez
- Age: 31
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving while Intoxicated 3rd or more
- Bond: n/a
Claudia Torres
- Age: 29
- 5’5″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
- Bond: $7,500
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 20
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $2 million
Juan Pulido
- Age: 37
- 5’7″, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
- Bond: $75,000
Raul Mora
- Age: 23
- 5’7″, 120 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: N/A
Mario Lopez
- Age: 35
- 6’1″, 145 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled with/Intent Bodily Injury
- Bond: $50,000
Francisco Cortez-Rivas
- Age: 35
- 5’6″, 175 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault on Peace Officer/Judge
- Bond: $41,000