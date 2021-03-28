Most Wanted Fugitives for March 28

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Alejandro Alvarez Jr.

  • Age: 26
  • 5’10”, 220 pounds
  • Brown hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $250,000

Daniel Garcia

  • Age: 50
  • 5’10”, 210 pounds
  • Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Stalking, Unlawful Disclosure of Promotion of Intimate Visual Material
  • Bond: $115, 000

Timothy Emerson

  • Age: 41
  • 6’2″, 180 pounds
  • Bald Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Building
  • Bond: $25,000

Roy Arthur Minjares

  • Age: 31
  • 6’4″, 305 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750
  • Bond: $10,000

David Samario

  • Age: 20
  • 5’7″, 128 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $5,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family Household Member w/Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $1,000,000

Theresa Flores

  • Age: 48
  • 5’5″, 160 pounds
  • Blonde or Strawberry Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation; 3 Counts Theft of Firearm
  • Bond: N/A

Juan Pulido

  • Age: 38
  • 5’7″, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More IAT
  • Bond: $75,000

Adela Wilches

  • Age: 42
  • 5’4″, 200 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Peace Officer/Judge
  • Bond: $15,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Congress tours migrant children holding facility

Disney on Ice to return this spring

Man burglarizes school gym

Why you will not see poppies in El Paso this Spring

Catalytic converter thefts

Kangaroo joins team at Licon Dairy

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime