Most Wanted Fugitives for March 28

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Alejandro Alvarez Jr.
- Age: 26
- 5’10”, 220 pounds
- Brown hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $250,000
Daniel Garcia
- Age: 50
- 5’10”, 210 pounds
- Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Stalking, Unlawful Disclosure of Promotion of Intimate Visual Material
- Bond: $115, 000
Timothy Emerson
- Age: 41
- 6’2″, 180 pounds
- Bald Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Building
- Bond: $25,000
Roy Arthur Minjares
- Age: 31
- 6’4″, 305 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750
- Bond: $10,000
David Samario
- Age: 20
- 5’7″, 128 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $5,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
Armando Cortez
- Age: 40
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $1,000,000
Theresa Flores
- Age: 48
- 5’5″, 160 pounds
- Blonde or Strawberry Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation; 3 Counts Theft of Firearm
- Bond: N/A
Juan Pulido
- Age: 38
- 5’7″, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More IAT
- Bond: $75,000
Adela Wilches
- Age: 42
- 5’4″, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Peace Officer/Judge
- Bond: $15,000