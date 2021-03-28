Most Wanted Fugitives for March 28

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Alejandro Alvarez Jr.

Age: 26

5’10”, 220 pounds

Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $250,000

Daniel Garcia

Age: 50

5’10”, 210 pounds

Grey Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Stalking, Unlawful Disclosure of Promotion of Intimate Visual Material

Bond: $115, 000

Timothy Emerson

Age: 41

6’2″, 180 pounds

Bald Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Building

Bond: $25,000

Roy Arthur Minjares

Age: 31

6’4″, 305 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750

Bond: $10,000

David Samario

Age: 20

5’7″, 128 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $5,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 40

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family Household Member w/Previous Conviction

Bond: $1,000,000

Theresa Flores

Age: 48

5’5″, 160 pounds

Blonde or Strawberry Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation; 3 Counts Theft of Firearm

Bond: N/A

Juan Pulido

Age: 38

5’7″, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More IAT

Bond: $75,000

Adela Wilches