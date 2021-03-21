Most Wanted Fugitives for March 21

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Alejandro Alvarez Jr.
- Age: 26
- 5’10”, 220 pounds
- Brown hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $250,000
Rasun Akeem Bradford
- Age: 32
- 6’0″, 185 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest/Detention
- Bond: $27,500
Fern Ann Bernaldez
- Age: 44
- 5’4″, 140 pounds
- Brown hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
- Bond: $25,000
Carlos Mendez
- Age: 33
- 5’9″, 155 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Evading Arrest Detention, Theft >$750<$2500
- Bond: $10, 000
Dorian Gutierrez
- Age: 33
- 5’6″, 175
- Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Dangerous Drug, Evading Arrest Detention
- Bond: $4,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
Manuel Diaz – CAPTURED
- Age: 34
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- 5’9″, 225 pounds
- Wanted for: DWI 3rd or More
- Bond: $55,000
Brianna Lara
- Age: 23
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- 4’11”, 97 pounds
- Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle
- Bond: $100,000
Armando Cortez
- Age: 40
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $1,000,000
David Valdez
- Age: 19
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- 5’1″, 135 pounds
- Wanted: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A