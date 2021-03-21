Most Wanted Fugitives for March 21

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Alejandro Alvarez Jr.

  • Age: 26
  • 5’10”, 220 pounds
  • Brown hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $250,000

Rasun Akeem Bradford

  • Age: 32
  • 6’0″, 185 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest/Detention
  • Bond: $27,500

Fern Ann Bernaldez

  • Age: 44
  • 5’4″, 140 pounds
  • Brown hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
  • Bond: $25,000

Carlos Mendez

  • Age: 33
  • 5’9″, 155 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Evading Arrest Detention, Theft >$750<$2500
  • Bond: $10, 000

Dorian Gutierrez

  • Age: 33
  • 5’6″, 175
  • Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Dangerous Drug, Evading Arrest Detention
  • Bond: $4,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $80,000

Manuel Diaz – CAPTURED

  • Age: 34
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • 5’9″, 225 pounds
  • Wanted for: DWI 3rd or More
  • Bond: $55,000

Brianna Lara

  • Age: 23
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • 4’11”, 97 pounds
  • Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle
  • Bond: $100,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family Household Member w/Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $1,000,000

David Valdez

  • Age: 19
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • 5’1″, 135 pounds
  • Wanted: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Local pediatric clinic part of Moderna trial for children

El Paso toddler taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, EPCSO investigates

Man arrested for inappropriate contact of a minor

More people eligible for vaccine in New Mexico

KTSM 9 News at 10:00 p.m.

Fewer El Pasoans getting tested for COVID-19, even fewer testing postive

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime