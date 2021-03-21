Most Wanted Fugitives for March 21

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Alejandro Alvarez Jr.

Age: 26

5’10”, 220 pounds

Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $250,000

Rasun Akeem Bradford

Age: 32

6’0″, 185 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Evading Arrest/Detention

Bond: $27,500

Fern Ann Bernaldez

Age: 44

5’4″, 140 pounds

Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order

Bond: $25,000

Carlos Mendez

Age: 33

5’9″, 155 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Evading Arrest Detention, Theft >$750<$2500

Bond: $10, 000

Dorian Gutierrez

Age: 33

5’6″, 175

Brown Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Dangerous Drug, Evading Arrest Detention

Bond: $4,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $80,000

Manuel Diaz – CAPTURED

Age: 34

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

5’9″, 225 pounds

Wanted for: DWI 3rd or More

Bond: $55,000

Brianna Lara

Age: 23

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

4’11”, 97 pounds

Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle

Bond: $100,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 40

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family Household Member w/Previous Conviction

Bond: $1,000,000

David Valdez