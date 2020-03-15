Most Wanted Fugitives for March 15

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Luis Alonso Islas

  • Age: 27
  • 5’5″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $10,000

Samuel Vasquez

  • Age: 17
  • 5’6″, 118 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles
  • Bond: $5,000

Claudia Ivette Torres

  • Age: 29
  • 5’5″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation bond/Protective Order
  • Bond: $7,500

Carey Len Lewis

  • Age: 37
  • 5’11”, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Credit/Debit Card Abuse
  • Bond: $5,000

Katherine Hollebeke

  • Age: 31
  • 5’5″, 220 pounds
  • Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Credit/Debit Card Abuse
  • Bond: $5,000

EL PASO SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jacob Flores

  • Age: 20
  • 6’0″, 157 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft of Property >$750<$2,500
  • Bond: $45,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 39
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction
  • Bond: N/A

Adam Viera

  • Age: 33
  • 5’10”, 146 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Two Counts Sexual Assault
  • Bond: $41,000

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 20
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $2 million

Manuel Fernando Martinez

  • Age: 32
  • 5’8″, 160 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Marijuana <=2,000lbs>50lbs
  • Bond: N/A

