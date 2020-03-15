Most Wanted Fugitives for March 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Luis Alonso Islas

Age: 27

5’5″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $10,000

Samuel Vasquez

Age: 17

5’6″, 118 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles

Bond: $5,000

Claudia Ivette Torres

Age: 29

5’5″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Violation bond/Protective Order

Bond: $7,500

Carey Len Lewis

Age: 37

5’11”, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Credit/Debit Card Abuse

Bond: $5,000

Katherine Hollebeke

Age: 31

5’5″, 220 pounds

Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Credit/Debit Card Abuse

Bond: $5,000

EL PASO SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jacob Flores

Age: 20

6’0″, 157 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft of Property >$750<$2,500

Bond: $45,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 39

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction

Bond: N/A

Adam Viera

Age: 33

5’10”, 146 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Two Counts Sexual Assault

Bond: $41,000

Arath Jauregui

Age: 20

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $2 million

Manuel Fernando Martinez