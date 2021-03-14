Most Wanted Fugitives for March 14

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Jose Soria

Age: 36

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $100,000

Raymond Alexander Edwards

Age: 39

5’8″, 135 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Bond: $50,000

Alan Roberto

Age: 22

5’9″, 175 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items 10<50, Theft Property >=$2,500<$30k

Bond: $50,000 total

Damian Valtierra

Age: 17

5’10”, 150 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $30,000

Johnny Vargas

Age: 26

5’10”, 145 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle

Bond: $10,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $80,000

Devin Zane Haikey

Age: 23

5’10”, 140 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 4 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Joshua Theocharides

Age: 27

6’2″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 Counts Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI/ Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15 YOA

Bond: $201,000

Xavier Rochel

Age: 20

5’4″, 110 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $50,000

Armando Cortez