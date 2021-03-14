Most Wanted Fugitives for March 14

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Jose Soria
- Age: 36
- 5’7″, 170 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $100,000
Raymond Alexander Edwards
- Age: 39
- 5’8″, 135 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery
- Bond: $50,000
Alan Roberto
- Age: 22
- 5’9″, 175 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items 10<50, Theft Property >=$2,500<$30k
- Bond: $50,000 total
Damian Valtierra
- Age: 17
- 5’10”, 150 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: $30,000
Johnny Vargas
- Age: 26
- 5’10”, 145 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle
- Bond: $10,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
Devin Zane Haikey
- Age: 23
- 5’10”, 140 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 4 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Joshua Theocharides
- Age: 27
- 6’2″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 Counts Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle SBI/ Driving While Intoxicated w/Child Under 15 YOA
- Bond: $201,000
Xavier Rochel
- Age: 20
- 5’4″, 110 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $50,000
Armando Cortez
- Age: 40
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $1,000,000