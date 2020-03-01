Most Wanted Fugitives for March 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rene Chaparro
- Age: 45
- 5’6″, 174 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Child Pornography
- Bond: $50,000
Sergio Garcia
- Age: 38
- 5’6″, 220 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Indecency with a Child
- Bond: $15,000
Steven Saenz
- Age: 28
- 5’10”, 210 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury (Family Member)
- Bond: $50,000
Guillermo Barraza
- Age: 30
- 5’5″, 185 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Bond: $2,500
Luis Alonso Islas Jr.
- Age: 27
- 5’5″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Bond: $10,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Angel De La Torre
- Age: 38
- 5’8″, 168 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Bond: $30,000
Jacob Flores
- Age: 20
- 6’0″, 157 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft of Property >$750<$2,500
- Bond: $45,000
Anthony Lerma
- Age 34
- 5’6″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury
- Bond: $25,000
Mickel Dannheim
- Age: 36
- 5’10”, 141 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 >=4G<400G
- Bond: $100,000
Cynthia Rodriguez Mora
- Age: 36
- 5’4″, 180 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 >=4G<400G
- Bond: $50,000