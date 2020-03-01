Most Wanted Fugitives for March 1

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Rene Chaparro

  • Age: 45
  • 5’6″, 174 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Child Pornography
  • Bond: $50,000

Sergio Garcia

  • Age: 38
  • 5’6″, 220 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Indecency with a Child
  • Bond: $15,000

Steven Saenz

  • Age: 28
  • 5’10”, 210 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury (Family Member)
  • Bond: $50,000

Guillermo Barraza

  • Age: 30
  • 5’5″, 185 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $2,500

Luis Alonso Islas Jr.

  • Age: 27
  • 5’5″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Angel De La Torre

  • Age: 38
  • 5’8″, 168 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Bond: $30,000

Jacob Flores

  • Age: 20
  • 6’0″, 157 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft of Property >$750<$2,500
  • Bond: $45,000

Anthony Lerma

  • Age 34
  • 5’6″, 170 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $25,000

Mickel Dannheim

  • Age: 36
  • 5’10”, 141 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 >=4G<400G
  • Bond: $100,000

Cynthia Rodriguez Mora

  • Age: 36
  • 5’4″, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 >=4G<400G
  • Bond: $50,000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Woman found dead inside truck with Texas plates in South Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman found dead inside truck with Texas plates in South Juarez"

Poll shows Biden and Sanders tied in support among Texans days away from election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Poll shows Biden and Sanders tied in support among Texans days away from election"

Republicans out ‘in full force’ in early voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Republicans out ‘in full force’ in early voting"

False, misleading Information floods social media before elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "False, misleading Information floods social media before elections"

Teens send statewide message about vaping concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teens send statewide message about vaping concerns"

Immigration Attorneys hoped to cross clients as MPP was temporarily halted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Immigration Attorneys hoped to cross clients as MPP was temporarily halted"
More Local

More crime

More Crime