Most Wanted Fugitives for March 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Rene Chaparro

Age: 45

5’6″, 174 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Child Pornography

Bond: $50,000

Sergio Garcia

Age: 38

5’6″, 220 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Indecency with a Child

Bond: $15,000

Steven Saenz

Age: 28

5’10”, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury (Family Member)

Bond: $50,000

Guillermo Barraza

Age: 30

5’5″, 185 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bond: $2,500

Luis Alonso Islas Jr.

Age: 27

5’5″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Angel De La Torre

Age: 38

5’8″, 168 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Bond: $30,000

Jacob Flores

Age: 20

6’0″, 157 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 counts Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Theft of Property >$750<$2,500

Bond: $45,000

Anthony Lerma

Age 34

5’6″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury

Bond: $25,000

Mickel Dannheim

Age: 36

5’10”, 141 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 >=4G<400G

Bond: $100,000

Cynthia Rodriguez Mora