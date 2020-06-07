1  of  2
Breaking News
Juárez COVID-19 cases top 1,500 El Paso tops 3,300 cases as some parks, libraries, and museums prepare to reopen

Most Wanted Fugitives for June 7

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Elias Humberto Silva

  • Age: 33
  • 5’10”, 210 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
  • Bond: $3,000

Hassel Enriquez

  • Age: 21
  • 5’10”, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register
  • Bond: $30,000

Alejandro Salazar-Wootten

  • Age: 30
  • 5’6″, 135 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction
  • Bond: N/A

Juan Carrillo

  • Age: 23
  • 5’7″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse x2
  • Bond: N/A

Najib Joseph Scander

  • Age: 43
  • 5’8″, 220 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Theft of Property >=$2,500 <$30,000
  • Bond: $185,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Issac Martinez

  • Age: 20
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Building
  • Bond: $100,000

Maria Carillo

  • Age: 21
  • 5’3″, 130 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1>=1G<4G
  • Bond: N/A

Lucero Quinonez

  • Age: 36
  • 5’6″, 118 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Joshua Castro

  • Age: 28
  • 5’9″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Public Servant, Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG2 or 2A>=4G<400G, Man/Del Controlled Substance PG1>1G<4G, Man/Del Controlled Substance PG ¾ <28G / Possession Controlled Substance PG 2 >= 1G<4G
  • Bond: N/A

Agustin Ordonez

  • Age: 31
  • 5’4″, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against Family
  • Bond: $150,000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Del Sol celebrates Colorado man's birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Del Sol celebrates Colorado man's birthday"

State of Texas: Protests get attention and response from state leaders

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: Protests get attention and response from state leaders"

Investigators link groups to violence at protests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigators link groups to violence at protests"

Lawmaker: Law requiring added police training needs more work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawmaker: Law requiring added police training needs more work"

Hope for common ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope for common ground"

Saturday COVID-19 update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday COVID-19 update"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime