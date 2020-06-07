Most Wanted Fugitives for June 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Elias Humberto Silva
- Age: 33
- 5’10”, 210 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
- Bond: $3,000
Hassel Enriquez
- Age: 21
- 5’10”, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register
- Bond: $30,000
Alejandro Salazar-Wootten
- Age: 30
- 5’6″, 135 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction
- Bond: N/A
Juan Carrillo
- Age: 23
- 5’7″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse x2
- Bond: N/A
Najib Joseph Scander
- Age: 43
- 5’8″, 220 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Theft of Property >=$2,500 <$30,000
- Bond: $185,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Issac Martinez
- Age: 20
- 5’7″, 170 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Building
- Bond: $100,000
Maria Carillo
- Age: 21
- 5’3″, 130 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1>=1G<4G
- Bond: N/A
Lucero Quinonez
- Age: 36
- 5’6″, 118 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Joshua Castro
- Age: 28
- 5’9″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Public Servant, Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG2 or 2A>=4G<400G, Man/Del Controlled Substance PG1>1G<4G, Man/Del Controlled Substance PG ¾ <28G / Possession Controlled Substance PG 2 >= 1G<4G
- Bond: N/A
Agustin Ordonez
- Age: 31
- 5’4″, 180 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against Family
- Bond: $150,000