Most Wanted Fugitives for June 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Elias Humberto Silva

Age: 33

5’10”, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order

Bond: $3,000

Hassel Enriquez

Age: 21

5’10”, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Bond: $30,000

Alejandro Salazar-Wootten

Age: 30

5’6″, 135 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction

Bond: N/A

Juan Carrillo

Age: 23

5’7″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse x2

Bond: N/A

Najib Joseph Scander

Age: 43

5’8″, 220 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Theft of Property >=$2,500 <$30,000

Bond: $185,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Issac Martinez

Age: 20

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Building

Bond: $100,000

Maria Carillo

Age: 21

5’3″, 130 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1>=1G<4G

Bond: N/A

Lucero Quinonez

Age: 36

5’6″, 118 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Joshua Castro

Age: 28

5’9″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Public Servant, Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG2 or 2A>=4G<400G, Man/Del Controlled Substance PG1>1G<4G, Man/Del Controlled Substance PG ¾ <28G / Possession Controlled Substance PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: N/A

Agustin Ordonez