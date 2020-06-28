Most Wanted Fugitives for June 28

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sandra Aldaz

Age: 30

5’3″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Conviction x2

Bond: $11,000

Sonia Guzman

Age: 34

5’2″, 150 pounds

Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Bond: $2,500

Oscar Sanchez

Age: 35

5’10”, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person

Bond: $3,500

Giovanny Alvarado

Age: 27

5’8″, 193 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $5,000

Juan Carlos Blanco

Age: 32

5’9″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $25,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jesse David Gonzalez

Age: 31

5’6″, 130 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Bond: $250,000

Adrian Hijar

Age: 30

5’5″, 166 pounds

Brown Hair, Black Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation

Bond: N/A

Samuel Cardona

Age: 31

5’4″, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 4 Counts Deceptive Business Practice

Bond: N/A

Arturo Chavez III

Age: 18

5’6″

Brown Eyes, Brown Hair

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household w/Weapon

Bond: $2,000

Noel Coley