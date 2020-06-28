Most Wanted Fugitives for June 28

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sandra Aldaz
- Age: 30
- 5’3″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Conviction x2
- Bond: $11,000
Sonia Guzman
- Age: 34
- 5’2″, 150 pounds
- Brown hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Bond: $2,500
Oscar Sanchez
- Age: 35
- 5’10”, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person
- Bond: $3,500
Giovanny Alvarado
- Age: 27
- 5’8″, 193 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $5,000
Juan Carlos Blanco
- Age: 32
- 5’9″, 170 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $25,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
- Age: 31
- 5’6″, 130 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Bond: $250,000
Adrian Hijar
- Age: 30
- 5’5″, 166 pounds
- Brown Hair, Black Eyes
- Wanted for: Parole Violation
- Bond: N/A
Samuel Cardona
- Age: 31
- 5’4″, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 4 Counts Deceptive Business Practice
- Bond: N/A
Arturo Chavez III
- Age: 18
- 5’6″
- Brown Eyes, Brown Hair
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household w/Weapon
- Bond: $2,000
Noel Coley
- Age: 26
- 5’11”, 260 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 Counts of Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: N/A