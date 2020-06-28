Breaking News
El Paso bests previous COVID-19 daily record, nearly 300 cases reported Sunday

Most Wanted Fugitives for June 28

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sandra Aldaz

  • Age: 30
  • 5’3″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Conviction x2
  • Bond: $11,000

Sonia Guzman

  • Age: 34
  • 5’2″, 150 pounds
  • Brown hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Bond: $2,500

Oscar Sanchez

  • Age: 35
  • 5’10”, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person
  • Bond: $3,500

Giovanny Alvarado

  • Age: 27
  • 5’8″, 193 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $5,000

Juan Carlos Blanco

  • Age: 32
  • 5’9″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $25,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jesse David Gonzalez

  • Age: 31
  • 5’6″, 130 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Bond: $250,000

Adrian Hijar

  • Age: 30
  • 5’5″, 166 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Black Eyes
  • Wanted for: Parole Violation
  • Bond: N/A

Samuel Cardona

  • Age: 31
  • 5’4″, 200 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 4 Counts Deceptive Business Practice
  • Bond: N/A

Arturo Chavez III

  • Age: 18
  • 5’6″
  • Brown Eyes, Brown Hair
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/Household w/Weapon
  • Bond: $2,000

Noel Coley

  • Age: 26
  • 5’11”, 260 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 Counts of Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: N/A

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Human smuggling suspects captured in Juárez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human smuggling suspects captured in Juárez"

State of Texas: Virus surge brings new restrictions, raises voting concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: Virus surge brings new restrictions, raises voting concerns"

Election workers take steps to protect voters from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election workers take steps to protect voters from COVID-19"

Hearing highlights nursing home frustrations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearing highlights nursing home frustrations"

Avoiding high costs for COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avoiding high costs for COVID-19 testing"

New travel rules require Texans to quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "New travel rules require Texans to quarantine"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime