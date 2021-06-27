Most Wanted fugitives for June 27

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

David Michael Arevalo

Age: 36

5’10”, 180 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated kidnapping 2X

Bond: $150,000

Donovan Parker

Age: 32

5’07”, 175 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault family/household member w/previous conviction unlawful restraint

Bond: $60,000

Rasun Akeem Bradford

Age: 32

6’00”, 185 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury evading arrest detention

Bond: $27,500

Christopher Sena

Age: 33

6’00”, 300 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Fraud transfer of motor vehicle >= $30K<$150K

Bond: $20,000

Raul Andrade

Age: 35

5’0″, 175 lbs.

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated assault date/family/house w/weapon X2

Bond: $20,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Armando Cortez

Age: 40

5’10”, 190 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Assault family household member w/previous conviction

Bond: $1,000,000

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Murder

Bond: $80,000

David Bustamante

Age: 24

5’5″, 150 lbs

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Assault fam/house member impede breath/circulation

Bond: $41,000

Rafael Torres

Age: 43

5’10”, 242 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown

Wanted For: Theft property >=$1500 <$20K

Bond: N/A

Antione Regulus

Age: 49

6’2″, 240 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: 2 Counts agg robbery

Bond: N/A

