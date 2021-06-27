Most Wanted fugitives for June 27

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
David Michael Arevalo
- Age: 36
- 5’10”, 180 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated kidnapping 2X
- Bond: $150,000
Donovan Parker
- Age: 32
- 5’07”, 175 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault family/household member w/previous conviction unlawful restraint
- Bond: $60,000
Rasun Akeem Bradford
- Age: 32
- 6’00”, 185 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury evading arrest detention
- Bond: $27,500
Christopher Sena
- Age: 33
- 6’00”, 300 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Fraud transfer of motor vehicle >= $30K<$150K
- Bond: $20,000
Raul Andrade
- Age: 35
- 5’0″, 175 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated assault date/family/house w/weapon X2
- Bond: $20,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Armando Cortez
- Age: 40
- 5’10”, 190 lbs
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Assault family household member w/previous conviction
- Bond: $1,000,000
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 lbs
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
David Bustamante
- Age: 24
- 5’5″, 150 lbs
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Assault fam/house member impede breath/circulation
- Bond: $41,000
Rafael Torres
- Age: 43
- 5’10”, 242 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown
- Wanted For: Theft property >=$1500 <$20K
- Bond: N/A
Antione Regulus
- Age: 49
- 6’2″, 240 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: 2 Counts agg robbery
- Bond: N/A
