Most Wanted Fugitives for June 21

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Oscar Sanchez

Age: 35

5’10”, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person

Bond: $3,500

Gisselle De La Cruz

Age: 18

5’3″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Evading Arrest/Detention, Theft of Property >$100<$750

Bond: $1,700

Hassel Enriquez

Age: 21

5’10”, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register 10yrs x2

Bond: $30,000

Bryan Madrid

Age: 27

5’9″, 240 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family, Possession of Controlled Substance PG2<1G

Bond: $54,000 total

Angel Duran

Age: 36

5’10”, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: False Statement Property/Credit >=$30k<$150k, Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items <5 Elderly

Bond: $30,000 total

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Adrian Hijar

Age: 30

5’5″, 166 pounds

Brown Hair, Black Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation

Bond: N/A

Melissa Casey

Age: 38

5’5″, 146 pounds

Blonde/Strawberry Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Bond: N/A

Jordan Contreras

Age: 21

5’5″, 120 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility

Bond: $120,000

Peter Perez

Age: 43

5’9″, 210 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Assault Bi Dam/Household Member 2+ within 12 Months

Bond: $5,000

Hector Pacheco