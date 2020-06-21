Breaking News
El Paso tacks on 148 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Most Wanted Fugitives for June 21

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Oscar Sanchez

  • Age: 35
  • 5’10”, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person
  • Bond: $3,500

Gisselle De La Cruz

  • Age: 18
  • 5’3″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Evading Arrest/Detention, Theft of Property >$100<$750
  • Bond: $1,700

Hassel Enriquez

  • Age: 21
  • 5’10”, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register 10yrs x2
  • Bond: $30,000

Bryan Madrid

  • Age: 27
  • 5’9″, 240 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family, Possession of Controlled Substance PG2<1G
  • Bond: $54,000 total

Angel Duran

  • Age: 36
  • 5’10”, 200 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: False Statement Property/Credit >=$30k<$150k, Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items <5 Elderly
  • Bond: $30,000 total

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Adrian Hijar

  • Age: 30
  • 5’5″, 166 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Black Eyes
  • Wanted for: Parole Violation
  • Bond: N/A

Melissa Casey

  • Age: 38
  • 5’5″, 146 pounds
  • Blonde/Strawberry Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Robbery
  • Bond: N/A

Jordan Contreras

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 120 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility
  • Bond: $120,000

Peter Perez

  • Age: 43
  • 5’9″, 210 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Assault Bi Dam/Household Member 2+ within 12 Months
  • Bond: $5,000

Hector Pacheco

  • Age: 29
  • 5’5″, 160 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $20,000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Juárez celebrates Pride Month with socially distanced parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juárez celebrates Pride Month with socially distanced parade"

El Paso zoo shares reopening plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso zoo shares reopening plans"

Human rights activists call for release of Mexican labor lawyer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Human rights activists call for release of Mexican labor lawyer"

State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 1"

State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 2"

State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas 6/21/2020 part 3"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime