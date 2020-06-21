Most Wanted Fugitives for June 21

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Oscar Sanchez
- Age: 35
- 5’10”, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person
- Bond: $3,500
Gisselle De La Cruz
- Age: 18
- 5’3″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Evading Arrest/Detention, Theft of Property >$100<$750
- Bond: $1,700
Hassel Enriquez
- Age: 21
- 5’10”, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register 10yrs x2
- Bond: $30,000
Bryan Madrid
- Age: 27
- 5’9″, 240 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family, Possession of Controlled Substance PG2<1G
- Bond: $54,000 total
Angel Duran
- Age: 36
- 5’10”, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: False Statement Property/Credit >=$30k<$150k, Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items <5 Elderly
- Bond: $30,000 total
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Adrian Hijar
- Age: 30
- 5’5″, 166 pounds
- Brown Hair, Black Eyes
- Wanted for: Parole Violation
- Bond: N/A
Melissa Casey
- Age: 38
- 5’5″, 146 pounds
- Blonde/Strawberry Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery
- Bond: N/A
Jordan Contreras
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 120 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Unauthorized Absence Community Correction Facility
- Bond: $120,000
Peter Perez
- Age: 43
- 5’9″, 210 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Assault Bi Dam/Household Member 2+ within 12 Months
- Bond: $5,000
Hector Pacheco
- Age: 29
- 5’5″, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $20,000