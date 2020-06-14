Most Wanted Fugitives for June 14

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alfred Corral

Age: 33

5’6″, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $5,600

Bryan Madrid

Age: 27

5’9″, 240 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family, Possession of Controlled Substance PG2<1G

Bond: $54,000 total

Angel Duran

Age: 36

5’10”, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: False Statement Property/Credit >=$30k<$150k, Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items <5 Elderly

Bond: $30,000 total

David Quiroz

Age: 55

5’9″, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $5,000

Jesus Molinar

Age: 34

5’11”, 210 pounds

Black Hair, Black Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Arath Jauregui

Age: 20

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $2 million

Javier Hernandez

Age: 28

5’10”, 163 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction, Assault Intent/Reckless Breath/Circulation Family Member w/Previous, Interference w/Emergency Call w/Prev Conviction

Bond: N/A

Gina Rubio

Age: 45

5’9″, 146 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence w/Intent to Impair

Bond: N/A

Elizabeth Macias Mora

Age: 49

5’4″, 211 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $5,000

Larry Hammond