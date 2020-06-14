Most Wanted Fugitives for June 14

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alfred Corral
- Age: 33
- 5’6″, 210 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $5,600
Bryan Madrid
- Age: 27
- 5’9″, 240 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family, Possession of Controlled Substance PG2<1G
- Bond: $54,000 total
Angel Duran
- Age: 36
- 5’10”, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: False Statement Property/Credit >=$30k<$150k, Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items <5 Elderly
- Bond: $30,000 total
David Quiroz
- Age: 55
- 5’9″, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $5,000
Jesus Molinar
- Age: 34
- 5’11”, 210 pounds
- Black Hair, Black Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $5,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 20
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $2 million
Javier Hernandez
- Age: 28
- 5’10”, 163 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction, Assault Intent/Reckless Breath/Circulation Family Member w/Previous, Interference w/Emergency Call w/Prev Conviction
- Bond: N/A
Gina Rubio
- Age: 45
- 5’9″, 146 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence w/Intent to Impair
- Bond: N/A
Elizabeth Macias Mora
- Age: 49
- 5’4″, 211 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $5,000
Larry Hammond
- Age: 67
- 5’11”, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Failure to Comply Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annual
- Bond: $120,000