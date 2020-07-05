Most Wanted Fugitives for July 5

1  of  3
EPCSO investigating woman’s death at Socorro dialysis center
Crime

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Giovanny Alvarado

  • Age: 27
  • 5’8″, 193 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $5,000

Elias Humberto Silva

  • Age: 33
  • 5’10”, 210 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
  • Bond: $5,000

Sonia Guzman

  • Age: 34
  • 5’2″, 150 pounds
  • Brown hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Bond: $2,500

Carey Len Lewis

  • Age: 37
  • 5’11”, 160 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Credit/Debit Card Abuse
  • Bond: $5,000

Sandra Aldaz

  • Age: 30
  • 5’3″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Conviction x2
  • Bond: $11,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jorge Alberto Arellano

  • Age: 56
  • 5’9″, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 counts Sexual Assault
  • Bond: $40,000

Francisco Flores

  • Age: 34
  • 5’11”, 149 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sexual Assault/Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact
  • Bond: $40,000

Arturo Roacho

  • Age: 25
  • 5’5″, 165 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conviction IAT
  • Bond: N/A

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 20
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $2 million

