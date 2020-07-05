Most Wanted Fugitives for July 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Giovanny Alvarado
- Age: 27
- 5’8″, 193 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $5,000
Elias Humberto Silva
- Age: 33
- 5’10”, 210 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
- Bond: $5,000
Sonia Guzman
- Age: 34
- 5’2″, 150 pounds
- Brown hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Bond: $2,500
Carey Len Lewis
- Age: 37
- 5’11”, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Credit/Debit Card Abuse
- Bond: $5,000
Sandra Aldaz
- Age: 30
- 5’3″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Conviction x2
- Bond: $11,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jorge Alberto Arellano
- Age: 56
- 5’9″, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 counts Sexual Assault
- Bond: $40,000
Francisco Flores
- Age: 34
- 5’11”, 149 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sexual Assault/Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact
- Bond: $40,000
Arturo Roacho
- Age: 25
- 5’5″, 165 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conviction IAT
- Bond: N/A
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 20
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $2 million