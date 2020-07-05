Most Wanted Fugitives for July 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Giovanny Alvarado

Age: 27

5’8″, 193 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $5,000

Elias Humberto Silva

Age: 33

5’10”, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order

Bond: $5,000

Sonia Guzman

Age: 34

5’2″, 150 pounds

Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Bond: $2,500

Carey Len Lewis

Age: 37

5’11”, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Credit/Debit Card Abuse

Bond: $5,000

Sandra Aldaz

Age: 30

5’3″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Conviction x2

Bond: $11,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jorge Alberto Arellano

Age: 56

5’9″, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 counts Sexual Assault

Bond: $40,000

Francisco Flores

Age: 34

5’11”, 149 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sexual Assault/Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact

Bond: $40,000

Arturo Roacho

Age: 25

5’5″, 165 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conviction IAT

Bond: N/A

Arath Jauregui