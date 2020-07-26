Most Wanted Fugitives for July 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Gabriel Vega

Age: 20

5’5″, 130 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Capital Murder

Bond: $1 million

Lorenzo Hernandez

Age: 31

6’0″, 175 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Deceptive Business Practice x5

Bond: $65,000 total

Andrew Poblano

Age: 21

6’2″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $20,000

James Herrera

Age: 28

6’0″, 245 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member

Bond: $5,000

Salvador Barraza

Age: 42

5’8″, 155 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $100,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Alfonso Campa

Age: 50

5’11”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $7,500

Rogelio Delariva

Age: 26

6’3″, 151 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Assault on Public Servant

Bond: N/A

Victor Garcia Cuevas

Age: 47

5’5″, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Violation Bond/Protective Order 2+ times w/in 12 Months

Bond: $20,000

Adan Olvera

Age: 26

5’4″, 150 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 Counts Assault Peace Officer/Judge

Bond: N/A

Jesus Morales