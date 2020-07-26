Most Wanted Fugitives for July 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Gabriel Vega
- Age: 20
- 5’5″, 130 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Capital Murder
- Bond: $1 million
Lorenzo Hernandez
- Age: 31
- 6’0″, 175 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Deceptive Business Practice x5
- Bond: $65,000 total
Andrew Poblano
- Age: 21
- 6’2″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $20,000
James Herrera
- Age: 28
- 6’0″, 245 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member
- Bond: $5,000
Salvador Barraza
- Age: 42
- 5’8″, 155 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $100,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Alfonso Campa
- Age: 50
- 5’11”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $7,500
Rogelio Delariva
- Age: 26
- 6’3″, 151 pounds
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault on Public Servant
- Bond: N/A
Victor Garcia Cuevas
- Age: 47
- 5’5″, 210 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Violation Bond/Protective Order 2+ times w/in 12 Months
- Bond: $20,000
Adan Olvera
- Age: 26
- 5’4″, 150 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 Counts Assault Peace Officer/Judge
- Bond: N/A
Jesus Morales
- Age: 20
- 5’4″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A