1  of  3
Breaking News
6 virus deaths, 24 cases announced in Juárez Sunday
Las Palmas Del Sol temporarily closes freestanding ER, moves staff due to rising virus hospitalizations
‘This virus is spreading like wildfire,’ health officials warn as El Paso sees new record-spike in cases

Most Wanted Fugitives for July 12

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sandra Aldaz

  • Age: 30
  • 5’3″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Conviction x2
  • Bond: $10,000

Salvador Barraza

  • Age: 42
  • 5’8″, 155 pounds
  • Brown hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $100,000

Jesus Edgar Ornelas

  • Age: 36
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
  • Bond: $5,000

Daniel Jimenez

  • Age: 25
  • 5’8″, 193 pounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Criminal Mischief>=$100<$700
  • Bond: $750

Xavier Campos

  • Age: 21
  • 6’00, 220 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $3,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Christopher Corral

  • Age: 37
  • 6’2″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Abuse of Child Continuous; Victim Under 14
  • Bond: $40,000

Emilio Sotelo

  • Age: 24
  • 5’9″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sexual Assault
  • Bond: $30,000

Margarita Orquiz

  • Age: 47
  • 5’2″, 140 pounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Abandon/Endanger Child Imminent Danger
  • Bond: $20,000

Raymond Rodriguez

  • Age: 32
  • 5’9″, 190 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 3 Counts Robbery
  • Bond: $30,000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of Texas: Teachers weigh risks of return to the classroom"

Some Texans asked to pay back unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Texans asked to pay back unemployment benefits"

Cornyn on senate runoff and stimulus timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cornyn on senate runoff and stimulus timeline"

Runoff races draw voters to the polls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runoff races draw voters to the polls"

New Mexico and Juarez COVID Update July 11

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico and Juarez COVID Update July 11"

El Paso police release mugshot of suspect accused of killing puppy at local grooming shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso police release mugshot of suspect accused of killing puppy at local grooming shop"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime