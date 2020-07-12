Most Wanted Fugitives for July 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sandra Aldaz

Age: 30

5’3″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Conviction x2

Bond: $10,000

Salvador Barraza

Age: 42

5’8″, 155 pounds

Brown hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $100,000

Jesus Edgar Ornelas

Age: 36

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order

Bond: $5,000

Daniel Jimenez

Age: 25

5’8″, 193 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Criminal Mischief>=$100<$700

Bond: $750

Xavier Campos

Age: 21

6’00, 220 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $3,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Christopher Corral

Age: 37

6’2″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Abuse of Child Continuous; Victim Under 14

Bond: $40,000

Emilio Sotelo

Age: 24

5’9″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sexual Assault

Bond: $30,000

Margarita Orquiz

Age: 47

5’2″, 140 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Abandon/Endanger Child Imminent Danger

Bond: $20,000

Raymond Rodriguez