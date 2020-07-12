Most Wanted Fugitives for July 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sandra Aldaz
- Age: 30
- 5’3″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Conviction x2
- Bond: $10,000
Salvador Barraza
- Age: 42
- 5’8″, 155 pounds
- Brown hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $100,000
Jesus Edgar Ornelas
- Age: 36
- 5’7″, 170 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
- Bond: $5,000
Daniel Jimenez
- Age: 25
- 5’8″, 193 pounds
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Criminal Mischief>=$100<$700
- Bond: $750
Xavier Campos
- Age: 21
- 6’00, 220 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $3,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Christopher Corral
- Age: 37
- 6’2″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Abuse of Child Continuous; Victim Under 14
- Bond: $40,000
Emilio Sotelo
- Age: 24
- 5’9″, 170 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sexual Assault
- Bond: $30,000
Margarita Orquiz
- Age: 47
- 5’2″, 140 pounds
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Abandon/Endanger Child Imminent Danger
- Bond: $20,000
Raymond Rodriguez
- Age: 32
- 5’9″, 190 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 3 Counts Robbery
- Bond: $30,000