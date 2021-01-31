Most Wanted Fugitives for January 31

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Gloria Diaz

Age: 38

5’4″, 250 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1>=4G<200G

Bond: N/A

Jose Leobardo Lerma

Age: 19

5’7″, 120 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation

Bond: N/A

Ashley Lindsay Rex

Age: 35

5’4″, 140 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, Violation of Protective Order x2

Bond: $40,000

Brian Ojeda

Age: 18

5’7″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles x4, Evading Arrest/Detention

Bond: $25,000

Dai Thahn Nguyen

Age: 47

5’9″, 180 pounds

Grey Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Nathaniel Baker

Age: 35

5’7″, 120 pounds

Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register

Bond: $70,000

Jesus Abel Garcia

Age: 58

5’5″, 212 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction

Bond: $10,000

Ricardo Herrera

Age: 51

5’4″, 174 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction

Bond: $10,000

Edgar Horacio Lopez

Age: 28

5’2″, 140 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register/10 years

Bond: $50,000

Kenneth Ray Mitchell