Most Wanted Fugitives for January 31

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Gloria Diaz
- Age: 38
- 5’4″, 250 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1>=4G<200G
- Bond: N/A
Jose Leobardo Lerma
- Age: 19
- 5’7″, 120 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation
- Bond: N/A
Ashley Lindsay Rex
- Age: 35
- 5’4″, 140 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, Violation of Protective Order x2
- Bond: $40,000
Brian Ojeda
- Age: 18
- 5’7″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles x4, Evading Arrest/Detention
- Bond: $25,000
Dai Thahn Nguyen
- Age: 47
- 5’9″, 180 pounds
- Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register
- Bond: $5,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Nathaniel Baker
- Age: 35
- 5’7″, 120 pounds
- Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register
- Bond: $70,000
Jesus Abel Garcia
- Age: 58
- 5’5″, 212 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $10,000
Ricardo Herrera
- Age: 51
- 5’4″, 174 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $10,000
Edgar Horacio Lopez
- Age: 28
- 5’2″, 140 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register/10 years
- Bond: $50,000
Kenneth Ray Mitchell
- Age: 45
- 5’8″, 278 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually
- Bond: $100,000