Most Wanted Fugitives for January 31

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Gloria Diaz

  • Age: 38
  • 5’4″, 250 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1>=4G<200G
  • Bond: N/A

Jose Leobardo Lerma

  • Age: 19
  • 5’7″, 120 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation
  • Bond: N/A

Ashley Lindsay Rex

  • Age: 35
  • 5’4″, 140 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, Violation of Protective Order x2
  • Bond: $40,000

Brian Ojeda

  • Age: 18
  • 5’7″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles x4, Evading Arrest/Detention
  • Bond: $25,000

Dai Thahn Nguyen

  • Age: 47
  • 5’9″, 180 pounds
  • Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register
  • Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Nathaniel Baker

  • Age: 35
  • 5’7″, 120 pounds
  • Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register
  • Bond: $70,000

Jesus Abel Garcia

  • Age: 58
  • 5’5″, 212 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $10,000

Ricardo Herrera

  • Age: 51
  • 5’4″, 174 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $10,000

Edgar Horacio Lopez

  • Age: 28
  • 5’2″, 140 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register/10 years
  • Bond: $50,000

Kenneth Ray Mitchell

  • Age: 45
  • 5’8″, 278 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually
  • Bond: $100,000

