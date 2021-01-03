Most Wanted Fugitives for January 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Diana Yvette Navarro

Age: 35

5’4″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery x2

Bond: $60,000

Brian Almanza

Age: 31

5’7″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family, Violation Bond/Protective Order

Bond: $37,500

Andrew Moreno

Age: 21

5’9″, 135 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction

Bond: $25,000

Colby Pierce

Age: 36

5’8″, 174 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury, Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $17,500

Martha Fielding Morales

Age: 39

5’3″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG 1>=1G<4G, Possession Controlled Substance PG 1<1G

Bond: $13,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Ruben Rios

Age: 51

5’10”, 210 pounds

Grey Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1>=4G<200G

Bond: $101,000

Emanuel Salas

Age: 19

5’11”, 146 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $10,000

Jessie James Chargulauf

Age: 23

6’0″, 216 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, 3 counts Theft of Firearm

Bond: N/A

Luis Carlos Tabares

Age: 41

6’0″, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Black Eyes

Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG 1<1G, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence w/Intent to Impair

Bond: $18,000

Veronica Castruita