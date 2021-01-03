Most Wanted Fugitives for January 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Diana Yvette Navarro
- Age: 35
- 5’4″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery x2
- Bond: $60,000
Brian Almanza
- Age: 31
- 5’7″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family, Violation Bond/Protective Order
- Bond: $37,500
Andrew Moreno
- Age: 21
- 5’9″, 135 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $25,000
Colby Pierce
- Age: 36
- 5’8″, 174 pounds
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury, Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $17,500
Martha Fielding Morales
- Age: 39
- 5’3″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG 1>=1G<4G, Possession Controlled Substance PG 1<1G
- Bond: $13,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Ruben Rios
- Age: 51
- 5’10”, 210 pounds
- Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1>=4G<200G
- Bond: $101,000
Emanuel Salas
- Age: 19
- 5’11”, 146 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $10,000
Jessie James Chargulauf
- Age: 23
- 6’0″, 216 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, 3 counts Theft of Firearm
- Bond: N/A
Luis Carlos Tabares
- Age: 41
- 6’0″, 210 pounds
- Brown Hair, Black Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG 1<1G, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence w/Intent to Impair
- Bond: $18,000
Veronica Castruita
- Age: 36
- 5’0″, 157 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG 1>=4G<200G
- Bond: N/A