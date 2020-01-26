Most Wanted Fugitives for January 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Joe Eddie Peralta Jr.

Age: 21

5’7″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: $100,000

David Fuentes

Age: 34

5’8″, 240 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Weapon

Bond: $100,000

Jose Julian Rodriguez

Age: 38

5’6″, 175 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $5,000

Raymund Rodriguez

Age: 31

6’0″, 220 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Robbery, Theft of Property<$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions x2

Bond: $18,000

Juan Gomez

Age: 21

6’0″, 163 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info # of Items <5, Forgery to Defraud or Harm of Another x3

Bond: $62,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Christian Ortiz

Age: 23

6’2″, 177 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2>= 1G<4G

Bond: $10,000

Adan Balderama

Age: 35

5’9″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Prev Conviction

Bond: $100,000

Jeremy Fritz

Age: 26

5’10”, 145 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1<1G

Bond: $51,000

Krystal King

Age: 31

5’2″, 140 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle Serious Bodily Injury, Driving While Intoxicated w/child under 15YOA, Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless

Bond: $45,000

Victor Manuel Elizalde-Ramos