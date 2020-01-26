Breaking News
Teenager arrested in drive-by shooting death of Socorro HS student

Most Wanted Fugitives for January 26

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Joe Eddie Peralta Jr.

  • Age: 21
  • 5’7″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $100,000

David Fuentes

  • Age: 34
  • 5’8″, 240 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Weapon
  • Bond: $100,000

Jose Julian Rodriguez

  • Age: 38
  • 5’6″, 175 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $5,000

Raymund Rodriguez

  • Age: 31
  • 6’0″, 220 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Robbery, Theft of Property<$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions x2
  • Bond: $18,000

Juan Gomez

  • Age: 21
  • 6’0″, 163 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info # of Items <5, Forgery to Defraud or Harm of Another x3
  • Bond: $62,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Christian Ortiz

  • Age: 23
  • 6’2″, 177 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2>= 1G<4G
  • Bond: $10,000

Adan Balderama

  • Age: 35
  • 5’9″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Prev Conviction
  • Bond: $100,000

Jeremy Fritz

  • Age: 26
  • 5’10”, 145 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1<1G
  • Bond: $51,000

Krystal King

  • Age: 31
  • 5’2″, 140 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle Serious Bodily Injury, Driving While Intoxicated w/child under 15YOA, Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless
  • Bond: $45,000

Victor Manuel Elizalde-Ramos

  • Age: 30
  • 5’9″, 160 pounds
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: N/A

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime