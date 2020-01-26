Most Wanted Fugitives for January 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Joe Eddie Peralta Jr.
- Age: 21
- 5’7″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $100,000
David Fuentes
- Age: 34
- 5’8″, 240 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Weapon
- Bond: $100,000
Jose Julian Rodriguez
- Age: 38
- 5’6″, 175 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $5,000
Raymund Rodriguez
- Age: 31
- 6’0″, 220 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Robbery, Theft of Property<$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions x2
- Bond: $18,000
Juan Gomez
- Age: 21
- 6’0″, 163 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info # of Items <5, Forgery to Defraud or Harm of Another x3
- Bond: $62,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Christian Ortiz
- Age: 23
- 6’2″, 177 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2>= 1G<4G
- Bond: $10,000
Adan Balderama
- Age: 35
- 5’9″, 170 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Prev Conviction
- Bond: $100,000
Jeremy Fritz
- Age: 26
- 5’10”, 145 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1<1G
- Bond: $51,000
Krystal King
- Age: 31
- 5’2″, 140 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Intoxication Assault w/Vehicle Serious Bodily Injury, Driving While Intoxicated w/child under 15YOA, Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless
- Bond: $45,000
Victor Manuel Elizalde-Ramos
- Age: 30
- 5’9″, 160 pounds
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: N/A