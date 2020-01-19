Most Wanted Fugitives for January 19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

David Fuentes

Age: 34

5’8″, 240 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Weapon

Juan Gomez

Age: 21

6’0″, 163 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info # of Items <5, Forgery to Defraud or Harm of Another x3

Bond: $62,000

Hector Rodriguez

Age: 33

5’8″, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Bond: $2,500

Victor Rocha-Montoya

Age: 34

5’9″, 175 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: $15,000

Joe Eddie Peralta Jr.

Age: 21

5’7″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: $100,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Colby Carrington

Age: 23

6’1″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Unlawful Firearm by Felon

Bond: $51,000

Gabriel Ortiz

Age: 42

5’7″, 172 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Bond: $100,000

Angela Viscaino

Age: 38

5’7″, 140 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1>=4G<200G

Bond: $100,000

Marco Briseno