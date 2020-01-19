Most Wanted Fugitives for January 19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS)
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
David Fuentes
- Age: 34
- 5’8″, 240 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Weapon
Juan Gomez
- Age: 21
- 6’0″, 163 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info # of Items <5, Forgery to Defraud or Harm of Another x3
- Bond: $62,000
Hector Rodriguez
- Age: 33
- 5’8″, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Bond: $2,500
Victor Rocha-Montoya
- Age: 34
- 5’9″, 175 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $15,000
Joe Eddie Peralta Jr.
- Age: 21
- 5’7″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $100,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Colby Carrington
- Age: 23
- 6’1″, 170 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Unlawful Firearm by Felon
- Bond: $51,000
Gabriel Ortiz
- Age: 42
- 5’7″, 172 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
- Bond: $100,000
Angela Viscaino
- Age: 38
- 5’7″, 140 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1>=4G<200G
- Bond: $100,000
Marco Briseno
- Age: 34
- 5’9″, 120 pounds
- Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance PG1>=4G<200G and Possession of Controlled Substance PG1>1G<4G
- Bond: $41,000