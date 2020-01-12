Most Wanted Fugitives for January 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Edward Thomas Moore
- Age: 32
- 5’8″, 225 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Bond: $5,000
Iliana Lugo
- Age: 30
- 5’6″, 170 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Theft of Property, >=$100<$740 x2
- Bond: $2,000
Melisa Mendoza
- Age: 37
- 5’6″, 184 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750
- Bond: $2,500
Jose Julian Rodriguez
- Age: 38
- 5’6″, 175 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $5,000
Ashley Nichole Tibuni
- Age: 33
- 5’4″, 180 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon
- Bond: $20,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Javier Montelongo
- Age: 43
- 5’6″, 145 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG1<1G
- Bond: $100,000
Jacob Barlow
- Age: 26
- 5’8″, 145 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1>1G<4G
- Bond: $100,000
Robert Padres
- Age: 22
- 5’6″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Juan Antonio Covarrubias
- Age: 27
- 5’10”, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery CS PG1>4G<200G
- Bond: N/A
Jeanette Stevens
- Age: 31
- 5’1″, 120 pounds
- Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery CS PG1>4G<200G , Possession CS 1>1G<4G
- Bond: $110,000