Most Wanted Fugitives for January 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Edward Thomas Moore

Age: 32

5’8″, 225 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Bond: $5,000

Iliana Lugo

Age: 30

5’6″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Theft of Property, >=$100<$740 x2

Bond: $2,000

Melisa Mendoza

Age: 37

5’6″, 184 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750

Bond: $2,500

Jose Julian Rodriguez

Age: 38

5’6″, 175 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $5,000

Ashley Nichole Tibuni

Age: 33

5’4″, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon

Bond: $20,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Javier Montelongo

Age: 43

5’6″, 145 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG1<1G

Bond: $100,000

Jacob Barlow

Age: 26

5’8″, 145 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1>1G<4G

Bond: $100,000

Robert Padres

Age: 22

5’6″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Juan Antonio Covarrubias

Age: 27

5’10”, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery CS PG1>4G<200G

Bond: N/A

Jeanette Stevens