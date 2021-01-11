Most Wanted Fugitives for January 11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alan Roberto Hernandez

Age: 21

5’9″ 175 pounds

Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items 10<50, Theft of Property>=$2,500<$30,000

Bond: $50,000

Brian Almanza

Age: 31

5’7″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family, Violation Bond

Bond: $37,500

Mark Anthony Rendon

Age: 30

5’4″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30k

Bond: $12,500

Victor Alatorre

Age: 25

5’7″, 140 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury of Family Member x2

Bond: $7,500

Errick Anthony Garcia

Age: 40

5’8″, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Javier Hernandez

Age: 29

5’10” 163 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction, Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circulation Family Member Previous IAT, Interference w/Emergency Call w/Prev Conviction

Bond: N/A

Luis Fernando Vargas

Age: 40

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Prohibited Sexual Contact w/ Ancestor/Descendant

Bond: $15,000

Silverio Rodriguez