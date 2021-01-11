Most Wanted Fugitives for January 11

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alan Roberto Hernandez

  • Age: 21
  • 5’9″ 175 pounds
  • Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items 10<50, Theft of Property>=$2,500<$30,000
  • Bond: $50,000

Brian Almanza

  • Age: 31
  • 5’7″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family, Violation Bond
  • Bond: $37,500

Mark Anthony Rendon

  • Age: 30
  • 5’4″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30k
  • Bond: $12,500

Victor Alatorre

  • Age: 25
  • 5’7″, 140 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury of Family Member x2
  • Bond: $7,500

Errick Anthony Garcia

  • Age: 40
  • 5’8″, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Javier Hernandez

  • Age: 29
  • 5’10” 163 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction, Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circulation Family Member Previous IAT, Interference w/Emergency Call w/Prev Conviction
  • Bond: N/A

Luis Fernando Vargas

  • Age: 40
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Prohibited Sexual Contact w/ Ancestor/Descendant
  • Bond: $15,000

Silverio Rodriguez

  • Age: 78
  • Gray Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency w/a Child Sexual Contact
  • Bond: $30,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Trump faces 'incitement of insurrection' impeachment charge

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump

Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared

AP photographer assaulted by rioters

KTSM 9 News Today - Covid Numbers 1/11

80,000 El Paso residents now registered for vaccine

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime