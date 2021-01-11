Most Wanted Fugitives for January 11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Alan Roberto Hernandez
- Age: 21
- 5’9″ 175 pounds
- Wanted for: Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items 10<50, Theft of Property>=$2,500<$30,000
- Bond: $50,000
Brian Almanza
- Age: 31
- 5’7″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family, Violation Bond
- Bond: $37,500
Mark Anthony Rendon
- Age: 30
- 5’4″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury Family Member, Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30k
- Bond: $12,500
Victor Alatorre
- Age: 25
- 5’7″, 140 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury of Family Member x2
- Bond: $7,500
Errick Anthony Garcia
- Age: 40
- 5’8″, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $5,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Javier Hernandez
- Age: 29
- 5’10” 163 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Prev Conviction, Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circulation Family Member Previous IAT, Interference w/Emergency Call w/Prev Conviction
- Bond: N/A
Luis Fernando Vargas
- Age: 40
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Prohibited Sexual Contact w/ Ancestor/Descendant
- Bond: $15,000
Silverio Rodriguez
- Age: 78
- Gray Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency w/a Child Sexual Contact
- Bond: $30,000