Most Wanted Fugitives for February 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Christopher Gaytan

Age: 20

5’5″, 147 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $100,000

Pablo Rocha

Age: 21

5’6″, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $100,000

Luis Alvarez

Age: 30

6’0″, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $100,000

Ivan Rodriguez

Age: 21

5’2″, 260 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Convictions x2

Bond: $125,000

Jonathan Stakes

Age: 34

5’6″ 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Fraud Possession/Use Credit or Debit Card =>5<10, Fraud Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items 10<50

Bond: $30,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Armando Cortez

Age: 39

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assualt Family/Household Member w/ Prev Conviction

Bond: N/A

Nathaniel Castro

Age: 22

Height: 5’5″, 115 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 3 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Bond: $100,000

Justin Lajes

Age: 21

5’7″, 121 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 4 Counts Forgery Govt/National Instrument/Money/Security

Bond: $40,000

Mauricio Hernandez

Age: 31

5’10”, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: $120,000

Alberto Montoya Sosa