Most Wanted Fugitives for February 9

Crime
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Christopher Gaytan

  • Age: 20
  • 5’5″, 147 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: $100,000

Pablo Rocha

  • Age: 21
  • 5’6″, 160 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: $100,000

Luis Alvarez

  • Age: 30
  • 6’0″, 160 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: $100,000

Ivan Rodriguez

  • Age: 21
  • 5’2″, 260 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Convictions x2
  • Bond: $125,000

Jonathan Stakes

  • Age: 34
  • 5’6″ 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Fraud Possession/Use Credit or Debit Card =>5<10, Fraud Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items 10<50
  • Bond: $30,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 39
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assualt Family/Household Member w/ Prev Conviction
  • Bond: N/A

Nathaniel Castro

  • Age: 22
  • Height: 5’5″, 115 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 3 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Bond: $100,000

Justin Lajes

  • Age: 21
  • 5’7″, 121 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 4 Counts Forgery Govt/National Instrument/Money/Security
  • Bond: $40,000

Mauricio Hernandez

  • Age: 31
  • 5’10”, 160 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $120,000

Alberto Montoya Sosa

  • Age: 28
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact
  • Bond: $20,000

