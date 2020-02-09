Most Wanted Fugitives for February 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Christopher Gaytan
- Age: 20
- 5’5″, 147 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: $100,000
Pablo Rocha
- Age: 21
- 5’6″, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: $100,000
Luis Alvarez
- Age: 30
- 6’0″, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: $100,000
Ivan Rodriguez
- Age: 21
- 5’2″, 260 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Convictions x2
- Bond: $125,000
Jonathan Stakes
- Age: 34
- 5’6″ 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Fraud Possession/Use Credit or Debit Card =>5<10, Fraud Use/Possession Identifying Info # Items 10<50
- Bond: $30,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Armando Cortez
- Age: 39
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assualt Family/Household Member w/ Prev Conviction
- Bond: N/A
Nathaniel Castro
- Age: 22
- Height: 5’5″, 115 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 3 Counts Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Bond: $100,000
Justin Lajes
- Age: 21
- 5’7″, 121 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 4 Counts Forgery Govt/National Instrument/Money/Security
- Bond: $40,000
Mauricio Hernandez
- Age: 31
- 5’10”, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $120,000
Alberto Montoya Sosa
- Age: 28
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact
- Bond: $20,000