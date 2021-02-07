Most Wanted Fugitives for February 7

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Zed Camarillo

  • Age: 35
  • 5’7″, 165 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually, Criminal Trespass
  • Bond: $30,000 total

Roberto Ortiz-Ovalle

  • Age: 52
  • 5’6″, 137 pounds
  • Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $20,000

Jose Portillo

  • Age: 58
  • 5’8″, 170 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order

Aaron Bartlett

  • Age: 32
  • 6’2″, 300 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Grey Eyes
  • Wanted for: Accident Involving Injury x2, Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle >=$200
  • Bond: $2,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Omar Murillo

  • Age: 28
  • 5’7″, 182 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Parole Violation, Sex Offenders Durty to Register Life/Annual
  • Bond: $10,000

Francisco Reyes

  • Age: 35
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/90 Days (2x)
  • Bond: $120,000

Ernest Sircy

  • Age: 46
  • 6’1″, 156 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Parole Violation, Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $100,000

Marcus Torres

  • Age: 39
  • 5’8″, 182 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Parole Violation, Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/90 Days
  • Bond: $20,000

Marcos Toscano

  • Age: 35
  • 5’6″, 190pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Parole Violation, Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually
  • Bond: $10,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso father to receive kidney transplant after waiting years for donor

Couple recalls when fallen police officer Darian Jarrott stayed on side of highway for 3 hours helping them

Dunkin’ Makes Valentine’s Day Sweeter Than Ever with Pink Velvet and Mocha Macchiatos Paired with Heart-Shaped Donuts

Food Truck Fridays: Bold Burgers and Tacos

Food Truck Friday - Bold Burgers and Tacos

El Paso private school chooses to remain virtual

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime