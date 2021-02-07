Most Wanted Fugitives for February 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Zed Camarillo
- Age: 35
- 5’7″, 165 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually, Criminal Trespass
- Bond: $30,000 total
Roberto Ortiz-Ovalle
- Age: 52
- 5’6″, 137 pounds
- Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury
- Bond: $20,000
Jose Portillo
- Age: 58
- 5’8″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order
Aaron Bartlett
- Age: 32
- 6’2″, 300 pounds
- Brown Hair, Grey Eyes
- Wanted for: Accident Involving Injury x2, Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle >=$200
- Bond: $2,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Omar Murillo
- Age: 28
- 5’7″, 182 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Parole Violation, Sex Offenders Durty to Register Life/Annual
- Bond: $10,000
Francisco Reyes
- Age: 35
- 5’7″, 170 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/90 Days (2x)
- Bond: $120,000
Ernest Sircy
- Age: 46
- 6’1″, 156 pounds
- Brown Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Parole Violation, Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction
- Bond: $100,000
Marcus Torres
- Age: 39
- 5’8″, 182 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Parole Violation, Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/90 Days
- Bond: $20,000
Marcos Toscano
- Age: 35
- 5’6″, 190pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Parole Violation, Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually
- Bond: $10,000