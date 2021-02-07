Most Wanted Fugitives for February 7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Zed Camarillo

Age: 35

5’7″, 165 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually, Criminal Trespass

Bond: $30,000 total

Roberto Ortiz-Ovalle

Age: 52

5’6″, 137 pounds

Grey Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury

Bond: $20,000

Jose Portillo

Age: 58

5’8″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order

Aaron Bartlett

Age: 32

6’2″, 300 pounds

Brown Hair, Grey Eyes

Wanted for: Accident Involving Injury x2, Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle >=$200

Bond: $2,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Omar Murillo

Age: 28

5’7″, 182 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation, Sex Offenders Durty to Register Life/Annual

Bond: $10,000

Francisco Reyes

Age: 35

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offender’s Duty to Register Life/90 Days (2x)

Bond: $120,000

Ernest Sircy

Age: 46

6’1″, 156 pounds

Brown Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation, Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction

Bond: $100,000

Marcus Torres

Age: 39

5’8″, 182 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Parole Violation, Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/90 Days

Bond: $20,000

Marcos Toscano