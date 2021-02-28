Most Wanted Fugitives for February 28

Crime

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Roberto Ortiz-Ovalle

  • Age: 52
  • 5’6″, 137 pounds
  • Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $20,000

Hebert Michael Cordova

  • Age: 50
  • 5’5″, 220 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property>=$100<$750 4x
  • Bond: $7,500

Jaime Avery Barnes

  • Age: 37
  • 5’10”, 185 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury, Violation Bond/Protective Order
  • Bond: $3,000

Manuel Dominguez

  • Age: 75
  • 5’9″, 153 pounds
  • Bald, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions
  • Bond: $800

Michael Andrew Burk

  • Age: 54
  • 5’8″, 164 pounds
  • Grey Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property>=$100<$750
  • Bond: $300

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $1,000,000

Adeline Goodloe

  • Age: 29
  • 5’4″, 240 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, Assault Peace Officer/Judge
  • Bond: N/A

Gloria Nelson

  • Age: 29
  • 5’3″, 155 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1>=4G<200G, Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon
  • Bond: $100,000

Jared Crawford

  • Age: 22
  • 5’10”, 221 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $100,000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Borderland Treasures: Exploring El Paso's Architecture

State of Texas: The Reckoning Begins

State of Texas: Attorney General faces Questions over travel during storm

State of Texas: Missing in Texas

State of Texas: Aiming for Criminal Justice Reform

Camping allowed at NM State Parks

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime