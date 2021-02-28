Most Wanted Fugitives for February 28

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Roberto Ortiz-Ovalle
- Age: 52
- 5’6″, 137 pounds
- Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury
- Bond: $20,000
Hebert Michael Cordova
- Age: 50
- 5’5″, 220 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property>=$100<$750 4x
- Bond: $7,500
Jaime Avery Barnes
- Age: 37
- 5’10”, 185 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury, Violation Bond/Protective Order
- Bond: $3,000
Manuel Dominguez
- Age: 75
- 5’9″, 153 pounds
- Bald, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions
- Bond: $800
Michael Andrew Burk
- Age: 54
- 5’8″, 164 pounds
- Grey Hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property>=$100<$750
- Bond: $300
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
Armando Cortez
- Age: 40
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction
- Bond: $1,000,000
Adeline Goodloe
- Age: 29
- 5’4″, 240 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, Assault Peace Officer/Judge
- Bond: N/A
Gloria Nelson
- Age: 29
- 5’3″, 155 pounds
- Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1>=4G<200G, Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon
- Bond: $100,000
Jared Crawford
- Age: 22
- 5’10”, 221 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $100,000