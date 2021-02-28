Most Wanted Fugitives for February 28

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Roberto Ortiz-Ovalle

Age: 52

5’6″, 137 pounds

Grey Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury

Bond: $20,000

Hebert Michael Cordova

Age: 50

5’5″, 220 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property>=$100<$750 4x

Bond: $7,500

Jaime Avery Barnes

Age: 37

5’10”, 185 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury, Violation Bond/Protective Order

Bond: $3,000

Manuel Dominguez

Age: 75

5’9″, 153 pounds

Bald, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/More Prev Convictions

Bond: $800

Michael Andrew Burk

Age: 54

5’8″, 164 pounds

Grey Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property>=$100<$750

Bond: $300

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 40

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction

Bond: $1,000,000

Adeline Goodloe

Age: 29

5’4″, 240 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation, Assault Peace Officer/Judge

Bond: N/A

Gloria Nelson

Age: 29

5’3″, 155 pounds

Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1>=4G<200G, Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon

Bond: $100,000

Jared Crawford