Most Wanted Fugitives for February 23

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Daniel Espinoza

  • Age: 37
  • 5’9″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Robbery
  • Bond: $75,000

Raymond Caudillo

  • Age: 26
  • 5’9″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Burglary of Vehicles
  • Bond: $500

Aurelio Loya-Almeraz

  • Age: 51
  • 5’8″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
  • Bond: $2,500

Marshall Clayton

  • Age: 33
  • 5’11”, 185 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Bond: $5,000

Alberto Hernandez

  • Age: 37
  • 6’2″, 225 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Assault (Family Violence) Impeding Breath
  • Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Fernando Pacheco Martinez

  • Age: 34
  • 5’10”, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Possession Controlled Substance PG1 1>4G<200G
  • Bond: N/A

Saul Sigala

  • Age: 34
  • 5’8″, 190 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury/Assault Family Household Member w/ Prev Conviction
  • Bond: N/A

Joshua Fleisher

  • Age: 39
  • 5’10”, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG 1<1G/ Possession Controlled Substance PG1 = 1G<4G
  • Bond: N/A

Alfonso Granados

  • Age: 55
  • 5’6″, 180 pounds
  • Grey of Partially Grey Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: N/A

Lorenzo Hernandez

  • Age: 41
  • 6’0″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Deceptive Business Practice
  • Bond: $10,000

