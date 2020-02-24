Most Wanted Fugitives for February 23

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Daniel Espinoza

Age: 37

5’9″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Robbery

Bond: $75,000

Raymond Caudillo

Age: 26

5’9″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Burglary of Vehicles

Bond: $500

Aurelio Loya-Almeraz

Age: 51

5’8″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member

Bond: $2,500

Marshall Clayton

Age: 33

5’11”, 185 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Bond: $5,000

Alberto Hernandez

Age: 37

6’2″, 225 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Assault (Family Violence) Impeding Breath

Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Fernando Pacheco Martinez

Age: 34

5’10”, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Possession Controlled Substance PG1 1>4G<200G

Bond: N/A

Saul Sigala

Age: 34

5’8″, 190 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury/Assault Family Household Member w/ Prev Conviction

Bond: N/A

Joshua Fleisher

Age: 39

5’10”, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG 1<1G/ Possession Controlled Substance PG1 = 1G<4G

Bond: N/A

Alfonso Granados

Age: 55

5’6″, 180 pounds

Grey of Partially Grey Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: N/A

Lorenzo Hernandez