Most Wanted Fugitives for February 21

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Benjamin Bond

Age: 32

5’4″, 140 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$30k<$150k

Bond: $25,000

Robert Morales

Age: 36

5’8″, 220 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon

Bond: $20,000

Stephen Heredia

Age: 37

5’11”, 230 pounds

Grey Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Corculation

Bond: $7,500

Thanh Van Pho

Age: 38

5’9″, 190 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Indecent Exposure

Bond: $3,000

Melinda Kline

Age: 50

5’01”, 155 pounds

Blonde/Strawberry hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property>$100<$750 3x

Bond: $1,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 40

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction

Bond: $1,000,000

Jose Guerrero

Age: 29

5’6″, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Bond: $55,000

Devin Haikey

Age: 23

5’10”, 140 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 4 Counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Marcos Porras