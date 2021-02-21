Most Wanted Fugitives for February 21

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Benjamin Bond
- Age: 32
- 5’4″, 140 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$30k<$150k
- Bond: $25,000
Robert Morales
- Age: 36
- 5’8″, 220 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon
- Bond: $20,000
Stephen Heredia
- Age: 37
- 5’11”, 230 pounds
- Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Corculation
- Bond: $7,500
Thanh Van Pho
- Age: 38
- 5’9″, 190 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Indecent Exposure
- Bond: $3,000
Melinda Kline
- Age: 50
- 5’01”, 155 pounds
- Blonde/Strawberry hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property>$100<$750 3x
- Bond: $1,500
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
Armando Cortez
- Age: 40
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction
- Bond: $1,000,000
Jose Guerrero
- Age: 29
- 5’6″, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Bond: $55,000
Devin Haikey
- Age: 23
- 5’10”, 140 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 4 Counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Marcos Porras
- Age: 26
- 5’6″, 153 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Capital Murder by Terror Threat/Other Felony
- Bond: $120,000