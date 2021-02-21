Most Wanted Fugitives for February 21

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Benjamin Bond

  • Age: 32
  • 5’4″, 140 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$30k<$150k
  • Bond: $25,000

Robert Morales

  • Age: 36
  • 5’8″, 220 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon
  • Bond: $20,000

Stephen Heredia

  • Age: 37
  • 5’11”, 230 pounds
  • Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Corculation
  • Bond: $7,500

Thanh Van Pho

  • Age: 38
  • 5’9″, 190 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Indecent Exposure
  • Bond: $3,000

Melinda Kline

  • Age: 50
  • 5’01”, 155 pounds
  • Blonde/Strawberry hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property>$100<$750 3x
  • Bond: $1,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $1,000,000

Jose Guerrero

  • Age: 29
  • 5’6″, 160 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 Counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Bond: $55,000

Devin Haikey

  • Age: 23
  • 5’10”, 140 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 4 Counts Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Marcos Porras

  • Age: 26
  • 5’6″, 153 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Capital Murder by Terror Threat/Other Felony
  • Bond: $120,000

