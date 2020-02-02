Most Wanted Fugitives for February 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Danny Gonzalez

Age: 31

5’6″, 210 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member x2

Bond: $4,000

Marshall Wayne Clayton

Age: 33

5’11”, 185 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Bond: $5,000

David Saenz

Age: 38

5’11”, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions

Bond: $1,500

Jonathan Paul Stakes

Age: 34

5’6″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Fraudulent Use Credit or Debit Card =>5<10, Fraudulent Use Identifying Information # of Items 10<50

Bond: $30,000

Jasmine Gallegos

Age: 26

5’6″, 103 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Burglary of Building

Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Adrian Payan

Age: 32

5’2″, 135 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Bond: $50,000

Ricardo Lira Jr.

Age: 44

5’8″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction

Bond: $15,000

Giselle Pompa

Age: 31

5’1″, 145 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1<1G, Possession Controlled Substance PG1>1G<4G, Assault on a Public Servant

Bond: $100,000

Rene Tejada

Age: 30

5’7″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: n/a

Alberto Montoya Sosa