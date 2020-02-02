Most Wanted Fugitives for February 2

Crime
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Danny Gonzalez

  • Age: 31
  • 5’6″, 210 pounds
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member x2
  • Bond: $4,000

Marshall Wayne Clayton

  • Age: 33
  • 5’11”, 185 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
  • Bond: $5,000

David Saenz

  • Age: 38
  • 5’11”, 200 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions
  • Bond: $1,500

Jonathan Paul Stakes

  • Age: 34
  • 5’6″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Fraudulent Use Credit or Debit Card =>5<10, Fraudulent Use Identifying Information # of Items 10<50
  • Bond: $30,000

Jasmine Gallegos

  • Age: 26
  • 5’6″, 103 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Burglary of Building
  • Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Adrian Payan

  • Age: 32
  • 5’2″, 135 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
  • Bond: $50,000

Ricardo Lira Jr.

  • Age: 44
  • 5’8″, 170 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $15,000

Giselle Pompa

  • Age: 31
  • 5’1″, 145 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1<1G, Possession Controlled Substance PG1>1G<4G, Assault on a Public Servant
  • Bond: $100,000

Rene Tejada

  • Age: 30
  • 5’7″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: n/a

Alberto Montoya Sosa

  • Age: 28
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown Eyes, Brown Hair
  • Wanted for: Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact
  • Bond: $20,000

