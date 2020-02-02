Most Wanted Fugitives for February 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Danny Gonzalez
- Age: 31
- 5’6″, 210 pounds
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member x2
- Bond: $4,000
Marshall Wayne Clayton
- Age: 33
- 5’11”, 185 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Bond: $5,000
David Saenz
- Age: 38
- 5’11”, 200 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more Previous Convictions
- Bond: $1,500
Jonathan Paul Stakes
- Age: 34
- 5’6″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Fraudulent Use Credit or Debit Card =>5<10, Fraudulent Use Identifying Information # of Items 10<50
- Bond: $30,000
Jasmine Gallegos
- Age: 26
- 5’6″, 103 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Burglary of Building
- Bond: $5,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Adrian Payan
- Age: 32
- 5’2″, 135 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
- Bond: $50,000
Ricardo Lira Jr.
- Age: 44
- 5’8″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
- Bond: $15,000
Giselle Pompa
- Age: 31
- 5’1″, 145 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1<1G, Possession Controlled Substance PG1>1G<4G, Assault on a Public Servant
- Bond: $100,000
Rene Tejada
- Age: 30
- 5’7″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: n/a
Alberto Montoya Sosa
- Age: 28
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown Eyes, Brown Hair
- Wanted for: Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact
- Bond: $20,000