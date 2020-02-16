Most Wanted Fugitives for February 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alberto Hernandez

  • Age: 37
  • 6’2″, 225 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault (Family Violence) Impeding Breath
  • Bond: $10,000

Ivan Mendoza

  • Age: 36
  • 5’10”, 210 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $15,000

Joshua Deese

  • Age: 43
  • 5’8″, 190 pounds
  • Bald, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member, Violation Bond/Protective Order
  • Bond: $3,000 total

Ivan Rodriguez

  • Age: 21
  • 5’2″, 260 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Convictions x2
  • Bond: $125,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Rosalva Valtierra

  • Age: 38
  • 5’2″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Marijuana <= 2,000 lbs > 50lbs
  • Bond: $40,000

Bryan Ramos

  • Age: 27
  • 5’2″, 154 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1G
  • Bond: $15,000

Cesar Alejandro Rocha

  • Age: 26
  • 5’9″, 188 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Obstruction or Retaliation
  • Bond: $100,000

Jarred Robinson

  • Age: 37
  • 6’0″, 204 pounds
  • Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Unlawful Carrying Weapon
  • Bond: $1,000

Anette Camacho

  • Age: 23
  • 5’1″, 115 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled substance (2 counts) PG 3 & 4 <28G and >=28G <200G
  • Bond: $50,000

