Most Wanted Fugitives for February 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alberto Hernandez

Age: 37

6’2″, 225 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault (Family Violence) Impeding Breath

Bond: $10,000

Ivan Mendoza

Age: 36

5’10”, 210 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $15,000

Joshua Deese

Age: 43

5’8″, 190 pounds

Bald, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member, Violation Bond/Protective Order

Bond: $3,000 total

Ivan Rodriguez

Age: 21

5’2″, 260 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/Previous Convictions x2

Bond: $125,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Rosalva Valtierra

Age: 38

5’2″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Marijuana <= 2,000 lbs > 50lbs

Bond: $40,000

Bryan Ramos

Age: 27

5’2″, 154 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1G

Bond: $15,000

Cesar Alejandro Rocha

Age: 26

5’9″, 188 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Obstruction or Retaliation

Bond: $100,000

Jarred Robinson

Age: 37

6’0″, 204 pounds

Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Bond: $1,000

Anette Camacho