Most Wanted Fugitives for February 14

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Zed Camarillo

  • Age: 35
  • 5’7″, 165 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register Life/Annually, Criminal Trespass
  • Bond: $30,000 total

Joshua Bernal

  • Age: 29
  • 5’10”, 270 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member/Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $20,000

Edgar Middaugh

  • Age: 24
  • 5’11”, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member/Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $10,000

Nora Lydia Gallegos

  • Age: 45
  • 5’4″, 191 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Services>=$100<$750, Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 <28G
  • Bond: $9,500

Devon Clark

  • Age: 40
  • 5’10”, 225 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750
  • Bond: $2,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

Humberto Valdez

  • Age: 50
  • 5’10”, 225 pounds
  • Black Hair,
  • Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ previous Conviction
  • Bond: No Bond & $20,000

Juan Vasquez

  • Age: 52
  • 5’8″, 203 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Green Hair
  • Wanted for: Parole Violation & Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction
  • Bond: No Bond and $10,000

Cesar Valles

  • Age: 39
  • 5’6″, 160 pounds
  • Brown hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Prev Conviction
  • Bond: No Bond and $40,000

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $80,000

