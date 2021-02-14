Most Wanted Fugitives for February 14

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Crime Stoppers of El Paso need the community's help to track down a group of suspects who are accused of burglarizing several ATMs at local banks throughout the city.

According to investigators, the most recent burglary happened Jan. 18, at the GECU located at 7410 Helen of Troy Dr., in West El Paso.

Police said the suspects allegedly used a crowbar and a truck to force open the machine and eventually fled with the money.

The first of the burglaries reportedly happened July 18, 2020, at the USAA ATM at 10090 Rushing Rd.

"One of the important things that we want to remind the people is that all of these happened between the late-night hours and early morning hours," said Javier Sambrano with Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Investigators said there have been six of these types of burglaries total.

If you know anything about these burglaries, call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.