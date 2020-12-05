Most Wanted Fugitives for December 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ivan Rodriguez

Age: 22

5’2″, 260 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction IAT x2

Bond: $125,000

Cutberto Jacob Barraza

Age: 23

5’10”, 165 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation

Bond: $75,000

Manuel Serrano

Age: 45

5’11”, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles

Bond: $20,000

Selena Saucedo

Age: 25

4’8″, 114 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bond: $12,000

Javier DeLeon

Age: 26

5’8″, 159 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/More Previous Convictions

Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Joshua Leverett

Age: 24

5’5″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation/Theft of Firearm

Bond: N/A

Jesus Lucero Jr.

Age: 31

6’3″, 205 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: N/A

Daniel West

Age: 31

5’10”, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault on Public Servant

Bond: $10,000

Victor Barron