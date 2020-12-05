Most Wanted Fugitives for December 6

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ivan Rodriguez

  • Age: 22
  • 5’2″, 260 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction IAT x2
  • Bond: $125,000

Cutberto Jacob Barraza

  • Age: 23
  • 5’10”, 165 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation
  • Bond: $75,000

Manuel Serrano

  • Age: 45
  • 5’11”, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles
  • Bond: $20,000

Selena Saucedo

  • Age: 25
  • 4’8″, 114 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $12,000

Javier DeLeon

  • Age: 26
  • 5’8″, 159 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/More Previous Convictions
  • Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Joshua Leverett

  • Age: 24
  • 5’5″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation/Theft of Firearm
  • Bond: N/A

Jesus Lucero Jr.

  • Age: 31
  • 6’3″, 205 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: N/A

Daniel West

  • Age: 31
  • 5’10”, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault on Public Servant
  • Bond: $10,000

Victor Barron

  • Age: 25
  • 5’7″, 200 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 2 or 2-A >=4G<400G
  • Bond: N/A

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Del Valle tops El Dorado

9OT: Hanks vs Ysleta

9OT: El Paso vs Andress

9OT: Jefferson vs Austin

9OT: Football trainers in COVID

9OT: Senior Showcase

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime