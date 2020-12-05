Most Wanted Fugitives for December 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Ivan Rodriguez
- Age: 22
- 5’2″, 260 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction IAT x2
- Bond: $125,000
Cutberto Jacob Barraza
- Age: 23
- 5’10”, 165 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation
- Bond: $75,000
Manuel Serrano
- Age: 45
- 5’11”, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles
- Bond: $20,000
Selena Saucedo
- Age: 25
- 4’8″, 114 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Bond: $12,000
Javier DeLeon
- Age: 26
- 5’8″, 159 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/More Previous Convictions
- Bond: $10,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Joshua Leverett
- Age: 24
- 5’5″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Hazel Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation/Theft of Firearm
- Bond: N/A
Jesus Lucero Jr.
- Age: 31
- 6’3″, 205 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: N/A
Daniel West
- Age: 31
- 5’10”, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault on Public Servant
- Bond: $10,000
Victor Barron
- Age: 25
- 5’7″, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 2 or 2-A >=4G<400G
- Bond: N/A