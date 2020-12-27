Most Wanted Fugitives for December 27

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jose Soria

  • Age:
  • 5’7″, 170 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation
  • Bond: $100,0000

Cuthberto Jacob Barraza

  • Age: 23
  • 5’10”, 165 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $75,000

Diana Yvette Navarro

  • Age: 35
  • 5’4″, 170 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery x2
  • Bond: $60,000

Sasha Martinez

  • Age: 31
  • 5’3″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Burglary of Vehicle
  • Bond: $20,000

Martha Fielding Morales

  • Age: 39
  • 5’3″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG 1>=1G<4G, Possession Controlled Substance PG 1<1G
  • Bond: $13,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Michael Buford

  • Age: 45
  • 6’6″, 209 pounds
  • Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact/Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Bond: $80,000

Desha Monai Brown

  • Age 24
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $20,000

Nicholas Diaz

  • Age: 34
  • 5’7″, 173 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping w/Deadly Weapon, Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conviction IAT, Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon, Theft of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Bond: $140,000

James Alexander Alegre

  • Age: 29
  • 6’2″, 200 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact, Sex Abuse of Child Continuous Victim Under 14
  • Bond: $70,000

David Gomez

  • Age: 29
  • 5’8″, 220 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG 1>=4G<200G
  • Bond: $100,000

