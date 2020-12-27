Most Wanted Fugitives for December 27

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jose Soria

Age:

5’7″, 170 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation

Bond: $100,0000

Cuthberto Jacob Barraza

Age: 23

5’10”, 165 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $75,000

Diana Yvette Navarro

Age: 35

5’4″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery x2

Bond: $60,000

Sasha Martinez

Age: 31

5’3″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Burglary of Vehicle

Bond: $20,000

Martha Fielding Morales

Age: 39

5’3″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Possession Controlled Substance PG 1>=1G<4G, Possession Controlled Substance PG 1<1G

Bond: $13,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Michael Buford

Age: 45

6’6″, 209 pounds

Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact/Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Bond: $80,000

Desha Monai Brown

Age 24

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $20,000

Nicholas Diaz

Age: 34

5’7″, 173 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping w/Deadly Weapon, Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conviction IAT, Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon, Theft of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Bond: $140,000

James Alexander Alegre

Age: 29

6’2″, 200 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact, Sex Abuse of Child Continuous Victim Under 14

Bond: $70,000

David Gomez