Most Wanted Fugitives for December 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Cuthberto Jacob Barraza
- Age: 23
- 5’10”, 165 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $75,000
Manuel Serrano
- Age: 45
- 5’11”, 200 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles
- Bond: $20,000
Raul Andrade
- Age: 35
- 5’6″, 175 pounds
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon x2
- Bond: $20,000
Sasha Jeanette Martinez
- Age: 31
- 5’3″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Bond: $10,000
Hector Ogaz
- Age: 31
- 5’10”, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Bond: $10,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Fernando Ramirez
- Age: 28
- 5’9″, 195 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family
- Bond: $10,000
Kenneth Henry
- Age: 41
- 6’0″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Bond: $50,000
Ernesto Garcia
- Age: 30
- 5’6″, 132 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 3 Counts Sexual Assault Child, Indecency w/a Child Exposure
- Bond: $130,000
Laura Alejandra Gloria Heredia
- Age: 27
- 5’5″, 110 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 Counts of Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence
- Bond: $40,000
Pedro Fonseca
- Age: 28
- 6’4″, 216 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery
- Bond: N/A