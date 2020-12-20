Most Wanted Fugitives for December 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Cuthberto Jacob Barraza

Age: 23

5’10”, 165 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $75,000

Manuel Serrano

Age: 45

5’11”, 200 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles

Bond: $20,000

Raul Andrade

Age: 35

5’6″, 175 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon x2

Bond: $20,000

Sasha Jeanette Martinez

Age: 31

5’3″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Bond: $10,000

Hector Ogaz

Age: 31

5’10”, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Fernando Ramirez

Age: 28

5’9″, 195 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Continuous Violence Against the Family

Bond: $10,000

Kenneth Henry

Age: 41

6’0″, 170 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Bond: $50,000

Ernesto Garcia

Age: 30

5’6″, 132 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 3 Counts Sexual Assault Child, Indecency w/a Child Exposure

Bond: $130,000

Laura Alejandra Gloria Heredia

Age: 27

5’5″, 110 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 Counts of Abandon Endanger Child Criminal Negligence

Bond: $40,000

Pedro Fonseca