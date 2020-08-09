Most Wanted Fugitives for August 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Salvador Barraza
- Age: 42
- 5’8″, 155 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $100,000
Juan Randy Montes
- Age: 36
- 5’7″, 185 pounds
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault EMS Personnel Providing Service
- Bond: $10,000
Sandra Aldaz
- Age: 30
- 5’3″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Conviction x2
- Bond: $10,000
Christopher Benitez
- Age: 28
- 6’00”, 250 pounds
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Bond: $50,000
Jesus Gardea
- Age: 37
- 5’11”, 204 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault on Security Officer
- Bond: $5,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Fernando Montes
- Age: 35
- 5’9″, 190 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Luis Carlos Escajeda
- Age: 53
- 5’9″, 204 pounds
- Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
- Bond: $141,000
Devon Waldron
- Age: 27
- 5’7″, 135 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: N/A
Bertha Palma
- Age: 41
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury
- Bond: $12,000
Gabriela Bueno
- Age: 29
- 5’3″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30k
- Bond: $5,000