Most Wanted Fugitives for August 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Salvador Barraza

Age: 42

5’8″, 155 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $100,000

Juan Randy Montes

Age: 36

5’7″, 185 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault EMS Personnel Providing Service

Bond: $10,000

Sandra Aldaz

Age: 30

5’3″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery, Theft of Property <$100 w/Previous Conviction x2

Bond: $10,000

Christopher Benitez

Age: 28

6’00”, 250 pounds

Black hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Bond: $50,000

Jesus Gardea

Age: 37

5’11”, 204 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault on Security Officer

Bond: $5,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Fernando Montes

Age: 35

5’9″, 190 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Luis Carlos Escajeda

Age: 53

5’9″, 204 pounds

Grey Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

Bond: $141,000

Devon Waldron

Age: 27

5’7″, 135 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: N/A

Bertha Palma

Age: 41

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent Bodily Injury

Bond: $12,000

Gabriela Bueno