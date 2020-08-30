Most Wanted Fugitives for August 30

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ashley Bolaski

  • Age: 32
  • 115 lbs., 5’8″
  • Blonde hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$100<$750
  • Bond: $5,000

Ivan Lopez

  • Age: 42
  • 265 lbs., 6’00”
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/More Previous Convictions
  • Bond: $5,000

Haley Cazares

  • Age: 22
  • 5’5″, 130 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30k
  • Bond: $3,000

Samantha Loera

  • Age: 46
  • 5’5″, 180 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750

Joseph Dixon

  • Age: 21
  • 5’8″, 170 lbs.
  • Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$100<$750
  • Bond: $300

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

David Martinez

  • Age: 50
  • 5’6″, 150 lbs.
  • Brown/Bald Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $30,000

Manuel Matias

  • Age: 24
  • 5’8″, 335 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Money Laundering >=$150k<$300K
  • Bond: $50,000

Christian Carrejo

  • Age: 20
  • 5’10”, 120 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 3 counts of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $161,000

Haley Aboud

  • Age: 35
  • 5’2″, 145 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: 2 counts Possession of Controlled Substance PG1<1G, Failure to ID Fugitive Intent Give False Info
  • Bond: N/A
Raymond Acosta

  • Age: 32
  • 5’10”
  • Black hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault/Family Violence Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $25,000

