Most Wanted Fugitives for August 30

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Ashley Bolaski

Age: 32

115 lbs., 5’8″

Blonde hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$100<$750

Bond: $5,000

Ivan Lopez

Age: 42

265 lbs., 6’00”

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/More Previous Convictions

Bond: $5,000

Haley Cazares

Age: 22

5’5″, 130 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30k

Bond: $3,000

Samantha Loera

Age: 46

5’5″, 180 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750

Joseph Dixon

Age: 21

5’8″, 170 lbs.

Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$100<$750

Bond: $300

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

David Martinez

Age: 50

5’6″, 150 lbs.

Brown/Bald Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $30,000

Manuel Matias

Age: 24

5’8″, 335 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Money Laundering >=$150k<$300K

Bond: $50,000

Christian Carrejo

Age: 20

5’10”, 120 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 3 counts of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $161,000

Haley Aboud

Age: 35

5’2″, 145 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: 2 counts Possession of Controlled Substance PG1<1G, Failure to ID Fugitive Intent Give False Info

Bond: N/A

Raymond Acosta