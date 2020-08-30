Most Wanted Fugitives for August 30

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Ashley Bolaski
- Age: 32
- 115 lbs., 5’8″
- Blonde hair, Blue Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$100<$750
- Bond: $5,000
Ivan Lopez
- Age: 42
- 265 lbs., 6’00”
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/More Previous Convictions
- Bond: $5,000
Haley Cazares
- Age: 22
- 5’5″, 130 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30k
- Bond: $3,000
Samantha Loera
- Age: 46
- 5’5″, 180 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property >$100<$750
Joseph Dixon
- Age: 21
- 5’8″, 170 lbs.
- Blonde Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property >=$100<$750
- Bond: $300
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
David Martinez
- Age: 50
- 5’6″, 150 lbs.
- Brown/Bald Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $30,000
Manuel Matias
- Age: 24
- 5’8″, 335 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Money Laundering >=$150k<$300K
- Bond: $50,000
Christian Carrejo
- Age: 20
- 5’10”, 120 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 3 counts of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $161,000
Haley Aboud
- Age: 35
- 5’2″, 145 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: 2 counts Possession of Controlled Substance PG1<1G, Failure to ID Fugitive Intent Give False Info
- Bond: N/A
Raymond Acosta
- Age: 32
- 5’10”
- Black hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault/Family Violence Impede Breath/Circulation
- Bond: $25,000