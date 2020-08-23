Most Wanted Fugitives for August 23

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alfonso Perez

Age: 30

5’6″, 165 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $200,000

Gregory Pack

Age: 48

5’5″, 139 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction

Bond: $20,000

Benny Martinez Jr.

Age: 29

5’7″, 140 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation

Bond: $10,000

Adrian Aguilera

Age: 26

5’5″, 150 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $5,000

Jeffrey Akers

Age: 50

5’8″, 170 pounds

Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $2,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Michael Fragoso

Age: 33

5’6″, 120 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $40,000

Ricardo Gamboa

Age: 39

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14, 3 Counts Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child

Bond: $105,000

Nathali Gutierrez

Age: 36

5’7″, 145 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1>4G<200G, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Bond: $140,000

Monique Bennett

Age: 34

5’7″, 140 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Kidnapping Terrorize

Bond: $50,000

Jorge Gutierrez