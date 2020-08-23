Most Wanted Fugitives for August 23

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Alfonso Perez

  • Age: 30
  • 5’6″, 165 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $200,000

Gregory Pack

  • Age: 48
  • 5’5″, 139 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member w/Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $20,000

Benny Martinez Jr.

  • Age: 29
  • 5’7″, 140 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $10,000

Adrian Aguilera

  • Age: 26
  • 5’5″, 150 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $5,000

Jeffrey Akers

  • Age: 50
  • 5’8″, 170 pounds
  • Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $2,500

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Michael Fragoso

  • Age: 33
  • 5’6″, 120 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $40,000

Ricardo Gamboa

  • Age: 39
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14, 3 Counts Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child
  • Bond: $105,000

Nathali Gutierrez

  • Age: 36
  • 5’7″, 145 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1>4G<200G, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Bond: $140,000

Monique Bennett

  • Age: 34
  • 5’7″, 140 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Kidnapping Terrorize
  • Bond: $50,000

Jorge Gutierrez

  • Age: 25
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family Violence Impede Breath/Circulation
  • Bond: $25,000

