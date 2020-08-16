Most Wanted Fugitives for August 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Adrian Poblano
- Age: 27
- 5’7″, 203 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Member
- Bond: $10,000
Christopher Padilla
- Age: 35
- 5’11”, 240 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Member
- Bond: $5,000
Ricardo Aldana
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Member, Unlawful Restraint
- Bond: $8,000
Juan Montes
- Age: 36
- 5’7″, 185 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault EMS Personnel Providing Service
- Bond: $10,000
Jonathan Woodruff
- Age: 38
- 5’9″, 160 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Criminal Trespass
- Bond: $300
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Manuel Matias
- Age: 24
- 5’8″, 335 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Money Laundering >= $150k<$300K
- Bond: $50,000
Hunter Matney
- Age: 19
- 5’7″, 123 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
- Bond: $60,000
- *Previous arrests in Bernalillo County, NM as recently as July 16, 2020.
Andrew Torres
- Age: 31
- 5’11”, 128 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person/Continuous Violence Against the Family
- Bond: $30,000
Matthew Alarcon
- Age: 29
- 5’7″, 170 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Violation Bond/Protective Order 2+ times within 12 months
- Bond: $20,000