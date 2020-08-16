Most Wanted Fugitives for August 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Adrian Poblano

Age: 27

5’7″, 203 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Member

Bond: $10,000

Christopher Padilla

Age: 35

5’11”, 240 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Member

Bond: $5,000

Ricardo Aldana

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Member, Unlawful Restraint

Bond: $8,000

Juan Montes

Age: 36

5’7″, 185 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault EMS Personnel Providing Service

Bond: $10,000

Jonathan Woodruff

Age: 38

5’9″, 160 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $300

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Manuel Matias

Age: 24

5’8″, 335 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Money Laundering >= $150k<$300K

Bond: $50,000

Hunter Matney

Age: 19

5’7″, 123 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Bond: $60,000

*Previous arrests in Bernalillo County, NM as recently as July 16, 2020.

Andrew Torres

Age: 31

5’11”, 128 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault of Pregnant Person/Continuous Violence Against the Family

Bond: $30,000

Matthew Alarcon