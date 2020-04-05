Most Wanted Fugitives for April 5

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Gerardo Moreno

  • Age: 45
  • 5’6″, 185 pounds
  • Black/Bald Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault
  • Bond: $100,000

Griselda Cervantes

  • Age: 20
  • 5’2″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation
  • Bond: $40,000

Ricardo Clemente

  • Age: 43
  • 6’3″, 195 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Member
  • Bond: $3,000

Carlos Lopez-Castillo

  • Age: 22
  • 5’8″, 120 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation
  • Bond: $40,000

Martin Corralejo

  • Age: 32
  • 5’7″, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Criminal Trespass
  • Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Juan Osbaldo Estrada

  • Age: 29
  • 5’8″, 198 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Bond: $41,000

Juan Carlos Cipriano

  • Age: 42
  • 5’9″, 197 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/intent Bodily Injury
  • Bond: $60,000

Jorge Luis Gutierrez

  • Age: 25
  • 6’2″, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Karen Marie Scott

  • Age: 46
  • 5’7″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG 1>4G<200G
  • Bond: $40,000

