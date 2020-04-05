Most Wanted Fugitives for April 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Gerardo Moreno

Age: 45

5’6″, 185 pounds

Black/Bald Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault

Bond: $100,000

Griselda Cervantes

Age: 20

5’2″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation

Bond: $40,000

Ricardo Clemente

Age: 43

6’3″, 195 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Member

Bond: $3,000

Carlos Lopez-Castillo

Age: 22

5’8″, 120 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of a Habitation

Bond: $40,000

Martin Corralejo

Age: 32

5’7″, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $10,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Juan Osbaldo Estrada

Age: 29

5’8″, 198 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Bond: $41,000

Juan Carlos Cipriano

Age: 42

5’9″, 197 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled w/intent Bodily Injury

Bond: $60,000

Jorge Luis Gutierrez

Age: 25

6’2″, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Karen Marie Scott