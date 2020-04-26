Most Wanted Fugitives for April 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Erick Poblano
- Age: 23
- 5’10”, 240 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member/Criminal Mischief
- Bond: $6,000
Christopher Ponce
- Age: 25
- 5’7″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft >= $750<$2,500
- Bond: $2,059.85
Samuel Vasquez
- Age: 17
- 5’6″, 118 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles x2
- Bond: $7,500
Jorge Alvarez
- Age: 39
- 5’6″, 145 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions x3
- Bond: $5,500
Daniel Espinoza
- Age: 37
- 5’9″, 180 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery
- Bond: $75,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
- Age: 24
- 6’3″, 160 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sexual Assault
- Bond: $141,000
Sylvia Galvan
- Age: 41
- 5’5″, 185 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Robbery/Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: N/A
Joe Patrick Rosales
- Age: 28
- 5’8″, 340 pounds
- Black Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Ivan Marquez-Rincon
- Age: 26
- 6’9″, 130 pounds
- Brown Hair, Black Eyes
- Wanted for: Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact
- Bond: $75,000
Carlos Martinez
- Age: 53
- 5’6″, 150 pounds
- Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction IAT
- Bond: N/A