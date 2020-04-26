Breaking News
Most Wanted Fugitives for April 26

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Erick Poblano

  • Age: 23
  • 5’10”, 240 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member/Criminal Mischief
  • Bond: $6,000

Christopher Ponce

  • Age: 25
  • 5’7″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft >= $750<$2,500
  • Bond: $2,059.85

Samuel Vasquez

  • Age: 17
  • 5’6″, 118 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles x2
  • Bond: $7,500

Jorge Alvarez

  • Age: 39
  • 5’6″, 145 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions x3
  • Bond: $5,500

Daniel Espinoza

  • Age: 37
  • 5’9″, 180 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Robbery
  • Bond: $75,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Shyem Jamall Gantt

  • Age: 24
  • 6’3″, 160 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Sexual Assault
  • Bond: $141,000

Sylvia Galvan

  • Age: 41
  • 5’5″, 185 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Robbery/Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: N/A

Joe Patrick Rosales

  • Age: 28
  • 5’8″, 340 pounds
  • Black Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Ivan Marquez-Rincon

  • Age: 26
  • 6’9″, 130 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Black Eyes
  • Wanted for: Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact
  • Bond: $75,000

Carlos Martinez

  • Age: 53
  • 5’6″, 150 pounds
  • Grey Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction IAT
  • Bond: N/A

