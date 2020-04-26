Most Wanted Fugitives for April 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Erick Poblano

Age: 23

5’10”, 240 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member/Criminal Mischief

Bond: $6,000



Christopher Ponce

Age: 25

5’7″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft >= $750<$2,500

Bond: $2,059.85



Samuel Vasquez

Age: 17

5’6″, 118 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Vehicles x2

Bond: $7,500



Jorge Alvarez

Age: 39

5’6″, 145 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of Property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions x3

Bond: $5,500



Daniel Espinoza

Age: 37

5’9″, 180 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery

Bond: $75,000



El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Shyem Jamall Gantt

Age: 24

6’3″, 160 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sexual Assault

Bond: $141,000



Sylvia Galvan

Age: 41

5’5″, 185 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Robbery/Burglary of Habitation

Bond: N/A



Joe Patrick Rosales

Age: 28

5’8″, 340 pounds

Black Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A



Ivan Marquez-Rincon

Age: 26

6’9″, 130 pounds

Brown Hair, Black Eyes

Wanted for: Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact

Bond: $75,000



Carlos Martinez