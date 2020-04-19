Breaking News
New death reported in El Paso as total cases soar above 500

Most Wanted Fugitives for April 19

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

\Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Rogelio Enriquez

  • Age: 28
  • 5’6″, 205 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury/ Criminal Mischief
  • Bond: $5,500

Richard Gonzalez

  • Age: 38
  • 5’4″, 155 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
  • Bond: $3,000

David Martinez

  • Age: 49
  • 5’7″, 145 pounds
  • Brown/Bald Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: $5,000

Martin Corralejo

  • Age: 32
  • 5’7″, 180 pounds
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Criminal Trespass
  • Bond: $10,000

Griselda Cervantes

  • Age: 20
  • 5’2″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
  • Bond: $40,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jose Nunez

  • Age: 35
  • 5’11”, 260 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
  • Bond: $30,000

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 20
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $2 million

Crystal Love

  • Age: 39
  • 4’11”, 154 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Green Eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G
  • Bond: $101,000

Aldo Munoz

  • Age: 45
  • 5’3″, 182 pounds
  • Grey or partially grey hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
  • Bond: N/A

Agustin Tavarez

  • Age: 32
  • 5’5″, 150 pounds
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault of Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction
  • Bond: $100,000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

New death reported in El Paso as total cases soar above 500

Thumbnail for the video titled "New death reported in El Paso as total cases soar above 500"

Downtown Parking Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Parking Early"

Nearly half of Doña Ana County’s positive COVID-19 cases are in communities surrounding El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly half of Doña Ana County’s positive COVID-19 cases are in communities surrounding El Paso"

City of Socorro issues mandatory face mask order

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Socorro issues mandatory face mask order"

Lower Valley Family Dollar ransacked on Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lower Valley Family Dollar ransacked on Easter"

President Trump still owes El Paso from 2019 campaign rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump still owes El Paso from 2019 campaign rally"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime