Most Wanted Fugitives for April 19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
\Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rogelio Enriquez
- Age: 28
- 5’6″, 205 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury/ Criminal Mischief
- Bond: $5,500
Richard Gonzalez
- Age: 38
- 5’4″, 155 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member
- Bond: $3,000
David Martinez
- Age: 49
- 5’7″, 145 pounds
- Brown/Bald Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: $5,000
Martin Corralejo
- Age: 32
- 5’7″, 180 pounds
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Criminal Trespass
- Bond: $10,000
Griselda Cervantes
- Age: 20
- 5’2″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation
- Bond: $40,000
EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Jose Nunez
- Age: 35
- 5’11”, 260 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery
- Bond: $30,000
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 20
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $2 million
Crystal Love
- Age: 39
- 4’11”, 154 pounds
- Brown Hair, Green Eyes
- Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G
- Bond: $101,000
Aldo Munoz
- Age: 45
- 5’3″, 182 pounds
- Grey or partially grey hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon
- Bond: N/A
Agustin Tavarez
- Age: 32
- 5’5″, 150 pounds
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault of Family/Household Member w/ Previous Conviction
- Bond: $100,000