Most Wanted Fugitives for April 19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

\Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), on-line at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Rogelio Enriquez

Age: 28

5’6″, 205 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury/ Criminal Mischief

Bond: $5,500

Richard Gonzalez

Age: 38

5’4″, 155 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault Causing Bodily Injury to Family Member

Bond: $3,000

David Martinez

Age: 49

5’7″, 145 pounds

Brown/Bald Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: $5,000

Martin Corralejo

Age: 32

5’7″, 180 pounds

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $10,000

Griselda Cervantes

Age: 20

5’2″, 150 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation

Bond: $40,000

EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jose Nunez

Age: 35

5’11”, 260 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Robbery

Bond: $30,000

Arath Jauregui

Age: 20

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $2 million

Crystal Love

Age: 39

4’11”, 154 pounds

Brown Hair, Green Eyes

Wanted for: Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1<1G

Bond: $101,000

Aldo Munoz

Age: 45

5’3″, 182 pounds

Grey or partially grey hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon

Bond: N/A

Agustin Tavarez